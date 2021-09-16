Daily Notebook

Presented by

Colts Daily Notebook: Thursday's Practice Report; Focus Continues On Generating Explosive Plays

The Colts practiced Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's everything you need to know from the day's news. 

Sep 16, 2021 at 04:51 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_5_Things_Learned_1920x1080

Thursday's Practice Report

Flushing Week 1

As the Colts turned the page from Seattle to Los Angeles - which came after watching film of that 28-16 loss on Monday - they've done so understanding two things: One, that it's still early in a long season; Two, that there's a necessary sense of urgency around here after Week 1.

"Erase the loss we took Sunday, continue to prepare, buy into the process and let everything unfold on its own," wide receiver Zach Pascal said. "We know what we're up against this week. And I have no doubt in my mind that the whole team will come out ready to play."

The Rams throttled the Chicago Bears, 34-14, on Sunday Night Football to open the Matthew Stafford era.

And since the start of the 2018 season, these two things have happened:

  • The Colts haven't lost in Week 2.
  • The Rams have started every year 2-0 since 20187

Barring a tie, one of those streaks will end Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"You just kind of look at it one week at a time," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "We always talk about climbing the mountain and win or lose you have to put the prior week behind you. If we would have won by 20 points, yes it would have felt better, we would all be smiling here but at the same time we have to focus back here in on LA. It's the same thing."

Explosive Plays A Focus For Colts

We touched on this early in the week, but a consistent focus for the Colts has been how to generate more explosive plays after managing just one play of 20 or more yards in Week 1 (a 24-yard completion to Parris Campbell).

"We didn't have as many explosive plays as you would want to have," coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. "We checked some things down, as we talked about the other day we had some good screens. We would like to have a few more explosive (plays). We didn't have explosive runs. We normally like getting some explosive runs so we'll try and do better this week."

But here's the challenge the Colts are up against: No team has allowed fewer plays of 20 or more yards since the start of the 2020 season than the Rams, and it's not particularly close. The fewest explosive plays allowed in the last 17 regular season games:

  • 56 (Giants)
  • 55 (Bucs)
  • 50 (Washington)
  • 49 (Packers)
  • 39 (Rams)

And of those 39 explosive plays, only three were on rushes and only two went for touchdowns (the Saints have the second-lowest 20+ yard touchdowns allowed since 2020 with five; the Seahawks, by the way, are No. 3 with six).

It'll be a challenge, certainly, against a Rams' defense that's schemed to prevent chunk plays. But that's also why it's a focus for the Colts this week, after all.

Related Content

news

Colts Daily Notebook: Eric Fisher 'Feeling Real Good,' First Practice Report Of Rams Week Released

The Colts returned to practice Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what you need to know from the day, starting with what we heard from left tackle Eric Fisher. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: For Jack Doyle, Week 1 Still Hits Different Entering Year 9

Jack Doyle still gets anxious before taking the field for the first time in a season. And Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks will have even more juice to it with Lucas Oil Stadium packed for a regular season game for the first time since 2019. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Full Go In Practice; Eric Fisher Limited; Quenton Nelson, Xavier Rhodes Do Not Participate

Quarterback Carson Wentz was a full participant in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, while left tackle Eric Fisher was limited and left guard Quenton Nelson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes did not practice. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: Carson Wentz Has Another Good Day Of Practice

The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Labor Day for a practice to kick off preparations for the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here's what you need to know from the day's work on 56th Street. 
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Preparing For Bills' High-Powered Passing Attack

The Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round contest against the Buffalo Bills. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Tuesday Notebook: Khari Willis Returns To Practice Field; Colts Put In First Preparations For Bills

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round contest against the Buffalo Bills. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: DeForest Buckner, Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin Miss Second Straight Days; Michael Pittman Jr. Back To Full Participation

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Anthony Castonzo Out For Remainder Of Season

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 17 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Jack Doyle Misses Practice; Anthony Castonzo Adds Ankle To Injury Report

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Wednesday Notebook: DeForest Buckner, Anthony Castonzo Work Their Way Back To Full Health

The Indianapolis Colts today officially began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 16 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
news

Colts Thursday Notebook: Mo Alie-Cox Misses Second Straight Day; Anthony Castonzo Returns To Practice

The Indianapolis Colts on Thursday held their second of three days of on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 15 contest against the Houston Texans. What were some of the top takeaways on the day?
Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Colts vs. Rams: Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

Witness history as Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James receive their Hall of Fame rings live at Lucas Oil Stadium. Limited Colts vs. Rams tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising