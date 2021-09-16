Colts Daily Notebook: Thursday's Practice Report; Focus Continues On Generating Explosive Plays

Explosive Plays A Focus For Colts

We touched on this early in the week, but a consistent focus for the Colts has been how to generate more explosive plays after managing just one play of 20 or more yards in Week 1 (a 24-yard completion to Parris Campbell).

"We didn't have as many explosive plays as you would want to have," coach Frank Reich said Wednesday. "We checked some things down, as we talked about the other day we had some good screens. We would like to have a few more explosive (plays). We didn't have explosive runs. We normally like getting some explosive runs so we'll try and do better this week."

But here's the challenge the Colts are up against: No team has allowed fewer plays of 20 or more yards since the start of the 2020 season than the Rams, and it's not particularly close. The fewest explosive plays allowed in the last 17 regular season games:

56 (Giants)

55 (Bucs)

50 (Washington)

49 (Packers)

39 (Rams)

And of those 39 explosive plays, only three were on rushes and only two went for touchdowns (the Saints have the second-lowest 20+ yard touchdowns allowed since 2020 with five; the Seahawks, by the way, are No. 3 with six).