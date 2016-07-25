Injuries To Watch At Colts Training Camp

Henry Anderson:Patience is the key word for Anderson this camp. The Colts have stressed their importance in not rushing him back after tearing his ACL last November. Anderson might not be ready for Week One of the regular season. That brings into the decision on if Anderson would be a candidate to be put on the physically unable to perform list (keeping him out for the first six weeks of 2016). For impact reasons of Anderson's play and the severity of the injury, this is the biggest injury concern for the Colts.Arthur Jones:Jones has been suspended for the first four games of 2016. Suspension aside for Jones, the Colts expected to have him for the start of Training Camp. Jones, who can still play in the preseason and practice during Training Camp, feels like he has something to prove after ankle injuries have limited him to nine total games in two years.*The Colts made a big investment to Jones during the 2014 free agency and they would love to get the versatile interior lineman on the field and see those three-down traits he brings to the defensive trenches.Donte Moncrief: Just days after the Colts' offseason program ended in mid-June, Moncrief was back to running routes. An offseason toe procedure did force Moncrief to miss the entire offseason program. Moncrief is expected to be full-go when practice starts on Wednesday.D'Joun Smith: Lingering knee issues kept Smith sidelined all May and June. The Colts, after consulting with several doctors, wanted Smith as close to 100 percent as possible for camp, so we will find out just how healthy he is in Anderson. Knee injuries were the story of Smith's rookie season, when he played a little more than 20 total defensive snaps. In his second year in the league, Smith has a chance to push Darius Butler for the No. 3 cornerback spot.Hugh Thornton: *The right guard position is anyone's guess going into Anderson. Thornton is the returning starter but did end the 2015 season on injured reserve. Shoulder and ankle injuries have plagued Thornton's three NFL seasons. This is a contract year for the slimmed down Thornton and consistent play from him would go a long way in settling the debate on who starts at right guard.