Injuries Lead To Colts Waiving Cornerback D'Joun Smith

Intro: On Friday afternoon, the Colts elected to waive/injure cornerback D’Joun Smith. Knee and ankle injuries have been the story for the 2015 third-round pick.

Sep 02, 2016 at 08:13 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

SmithOTAs.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – On Friday afternoon, we got our first answer to the myriad of cornerback questions that face the Colts this weekend.

The team elected to waive/injure D'Joun Smith, after knee and ankle injuries limited the second-year corner to just one preseason game (15 snaps) in 2016.

Unfortunately, injuries have followed Smith everywhere in his little more than a year of professional football.

Last season, the Colts had to use the short-term IR designation on Smith.

After missing the first nine games of 2015, Smith played just 20 snaps the rest of the season and eventually was placed on injured reserve in December.

Smith, a 2015 third-round pick out of Florida Atlantic, was expected to push Darius Butler for game reps in 2016.

But once again injuries squashed any chance of that happening.

Last week, Chuck Pagano spoke to the injury troubles Smith has had to deal with this preseason.

"You would've loved to have seen (Smith) and we would've loved to have seen him out on the field, but he hasn't been able to do that," Pagano said. "He dealt with the knee and got that well and then he got rolled up from behind when he got back on the field and got an ankle injury.

"There is not much we can do about that. All we can control is what he is doing today and he is rehabbing."

If Smith clears waivers, he will revert to the team's injured reserve.

The Colts now have nine cornerbacks remaining on their 74-man roster.

Injuries will still play a role in who rounds out that corner group this weekend.

Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET is the deadline for the Colts to cut their roster down to 53.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2023 Head Coach Search: Full List Of Interviews, Candidates

The Colts over the last few weeks have conducted several interviews for the team's head coaching position. Here's a recap of where things stand:

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Jan. 23

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2023 this week with a focus on quarterbacks, as well as a few Day 2 selections. Check it out below.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale For Head Coach Position

Martindale's aggressive defense helped propel the Giants to the playoffs in 2022.

news

Colts Interview New York Giants Offensive Coordinator Mike Kafka For Head Coach Position

Kafka spent five seasons coaching for Andy Reid with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Giants in 2022.

news

Colts Interview Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn For Head Coach Position

Quinn's Cowboys defense has helped Dallas reach the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

news

Colts Interview Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan For Head Coach Position

The Bengals' offense, under Callahan, has ranked seventh in points per game in each of the last two seasons.

news

Colts Interview Green Bay Packers Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia For Head Coach Position

Bisaccia has 21 years of experience as an NFL special teams coordinator.

news

Colts Interview Jeff Saturday For Head Coach Position

Saturday spent the final eight games of the 2022 season as the Colts' interim head coach.

news

Colts Interview Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Shane Steichen For Head Coach Position

Steichen guided the Eagles to the NFL's second-highest points per game average in 2022.

news

Colts Interview Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn For Head Coach Position

Glenn has spent the last two seasons with the Lions after serving as the New Orleans Saints' secondary coach from 2016-2020.

news

Colts Interview Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson For Head Coach Position

The Lions had the NFL's fifth-highest scoring average in 2022 under Johnson.

news

Colts Interview Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris For Head Coach Position

Morris was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011, and has been the Rams' defensive coordinator since 2021.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising