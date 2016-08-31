Injuries Complicating Roster Cuts For Colts

Intro: A wild August in the injury world for the Indianapolis Colts has certainly complicated roster cuts. Just how much will the current injury state impact the cut down to 53 players this weekend?

Aug 31, 2016 at 01:58 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

PaganoEagles.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The complexities of trying to construct a 53-man roster is never an easy task.

What the Colts have experienced from an injury standpoint over the last month has only added to the madness in 2016.

Consider this…

The following Colts have not practiced in the past week (and in many cases, longer than that) or in Jack Mewhort's case is expected to miss some time.

  • CB-Vontae Davis (ankle)
  • S-Clayton Geathers (foot)
  • OT/OG-Joe Haeg (ankle)
  • DE-Kendall Langford (knee)
  • OG-Jack Mewhort (knee)
  • ILB-Sio Moore (hamstring)
  • OT-Joe Reitz (back)
  • CB-Patrick Robinson (groin)
  • OG-Hugh Thornton (ankle)

The names above, which includes seven or eight expected starters this season, are why this year's cuts have made things about as difficult as they come for an NFL team.

"It certainly muddies the water," Chuck Pagano says, "because you would love to have everybody healthy and everybody participating and getting a true evaluation on everybody, but that's not the case."

When the Colts cut to 53 on Saturday afternoon (from the 75 number they are currently at), they will have one eye looking ahead to Week One of the regular season.

On game days, only 46 guys are allowed to dress, with teams then having seven inactives.

With the eight names mentioned above in question, that obviously doesn't add up for the Colts.

So answers to some of these questions must come in the next few days:

-Atguard, is Hugh Thornton close to practicing after missing the past month? Is Joe Haeg healthy enough to be a backup at possibly four different spots in September?

-At safety, does Clayton Geathers have to stay on the non-football injury list for the first six weeks of the season, as he's already missed all of Training Camp and the preseason?

-At cornerback, do the Colts expect to have Vontae Davis in September? And is Patrick Robinson going to be full go for Week One?

-Along the defensive line, is an extra body needed early on with Henry Anderson and Kendall Langford in question for the start of the regular season?

When roster cuts are due Saturday afternoon, there's no denying that the Colts' training room will significantly impact who makes up the 53-man roster.

"You have to look at all the injured players," Pagano says, "and know that it's going to affect roster mechanics in one way or another."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'We didn't get it done:' Colts' defense searching for solutions after Week 8 loss to Saints

The Colts' last three opponents have scored 37, 39 and 38 points, with the New Orleans Saints totaling 511 yards of offense on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Richardson is in "good spirits," head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 8 game vs. New Orleans Saints

The Colts released their Week 8 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Turnovers, penalties overshadow progress from Colts offense in Week 7 loss to Browns

The Colts racked up 456 yards of offense against a Browns defense that entered Week 7 allowing 200 yards per game, but four turnovers and eight penalties proved to be deciding factors in Sunday's 39-38 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Why Shane Steichen remains confident in Anthony Richardson's future after season-ending shoulder surgery

Even in limited action, Steichen saw plenty of encouraging things from the 2023 No. 4 overall pick. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Richardson started four games as a rookie and completed 50 of 84 passes for 577 yards. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 7 game vs. Cleveland Browns

The Colts released their Week 7 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts DT Grover Stewart suspended 6 games by NFL

The NFL announced the suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy on Tuesday. 
news

JuJu Brents, Josh Downs notch career firsts in Colts' Week 6 loss to Jaguars

Downs snagged his first career touchdown, and a few plays later, Brents recorded his first career interception in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. 
news

Colts disappointed by slow start, turnovers but remain confident in Gardner Minshew after Week 6 loss to Jaguars

The Colts lost, 37-20, to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at EverBank Stadium, the team's ninth consecutive away defeat to their AFC South rivals. 
news

Gardner Minshew downplays 'revenge game' narrative ahead of Colts' Week 6 meeting with Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday will be Minshew's first game against his former team since the Jaguars traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2021 season. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 6 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium. Check it out below:
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising