5 Takeaways From Colts' Initial 53-Man Roster: Wide Receiver, Defensive Line Depth Stand Out

The Colts trimmed their active roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know about the initial 53-man roster. 

Aug 31, 2021 at 07:23 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Check out the full roster here.

1. It's initial.

Tackle Eric Fisher, center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal and quarterback Carson Wentz are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and can be added to the Colts' 53-man roster when they are activated. 

And there may be additional roster spots opening up in the coming days depending on if the Colts opt to place anyone on injured reserve. To be able to activate a player off injured reserve during the season, a player must be on the active roster as of 4 p.m. Tuesday (players placed on injured reserve prior to Tuesday, like tackle Sam Tevi, are out for the season).

2. The Colts' depth at wide receiver and defensive line is evident.

Two of the most competitive positions during training camp saw a number of players who stood out make the initial roster. 

At wide receiver, special teams ace Ashton Dulin made it along with the big-bodied Dezmon Patmon and Mike Strachan. The Colts' receiver depth will be tested early in the season with Hilton expected to miss some games early in the season — "We don't know exactly how many," head coach Frank Reich said on Sunday. 

And on the defensive line, the Colts kept 11 players, including 2020 practice squad member Chris Williams. Brian Baker's group had a tremendous training camp across the board and will look to carry over that momentum into the regular season. 

"I want people, when they see us on the film, say holy cow these guys play fast, they run sideline to sideline, they're up the field, they're knocking guys back, they're pursuing to the ball, they're getting the ball out and it's energy every snap," Baker said. "And I want that frickin' offensive line, when they see us on film, understand they gotta strap the chinstrap up and they gotta do it for 60 minutes. Alright. And that still ain't going to be enough. That's the tempo, that's how we want to play up front. That's the personality that we're trying to get these guys to go to." 

3. Could the streak end?

The Colts have carried an undrafted rookie on their Week 1 active roster for each of the last 22 seasons, but in waiving wide receivers Tarik Black and Tyler Vaughns, running back Deon Jackson and linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi, the Colts do not have a 2021 undrafted free agent on their initial 53-man roster. 

With a week and a half between now and Sept. 12's curtain-lifter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium, that could always change. But for now, the streak may come to an end. 

4. On the 2021 draft class…

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list as he works his way back from an Achilles' injury suffered training for the Senior Bowl in January. He remains with the Colts but is not on the active roster; safety Shawn Davis, the fifth-round pick from Florida, was the only 2021 draft pick to be waived. 

Davis missed time at the start of training camp with an injury, which defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said Monday set him back. 

"I think that hurt him a little bit," Eberflus said. "He's learning our way, how to do things. I think that takes time in terms of our hustle, our intensity, taking it away and being smart, those things that we covet. So he's a work in progress and he's working that way."

Defensive end Kwity Paye, tight end Kylen Granson, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver Mike Strachan and offensive lineman Will Fries all made the initial 53-man roster. 

5. The Colts added O-line depth.

The Colts on Tuesday traded a 2022 sixth round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for tackle Matt Pryor and a 2022 seventh round pick.

Pryor, a 2018 sixth round pick, has starting experience at left tackle, right tackle and right guard. The 6-foot-7, 332 pound Pryor appeared in 27 games for the Eagles in 2019 and 2020. 

"Feel like Matt can come in here – obviously he's had some exposure to what we do being with Nick (Sirianni) there," Reich said. "6-7, 3-some, he's a big man, strong. Feel like he can add some depth and help us out."

Meet The Colts Initial 53-Man Roster

Get your first look at the Indianapolis Colts initial 53-man roster.

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
1 / 53

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
36 CB Andre Chachere
2 / 53

36 CB Andre Chachere

© Indianapolis Colts
96 DT Antwaun Woods
3 / 53

96 DT Antwaun Woods

© Indianapolis Colts
16 WR Ashton Dulin
4 / 53

16 WR Ashton Dulin

© Indianapolis Colts
52 DE Ben Banogu
5 / 53

52 DE Ben Banogu

58 LB Bobby Okereke
6 / 53

58 LB Bobby Okereke

© Indianapolis Colts
72 T/G Braden Smith
7 / 53

72 T/G Braden Smith

© Indianapolis Colts
62 G Chris Reed
8 / 53

62 G Chris Reed

66 DT Chris Williams
9 / 53

66 DT Chris Williams

© Indianapolis Colts
63 G Danny Pinter
10 / 53

63 G Danny Pinter

© Indianapolis Colts
53 LB Darius Leonard
11 / 53

53 LB Darius Leonard

© Indianapolis Colts
99 DT DeForest Buckner
12 / 53

99 DT DeForest Buckner

© Indianapolis Colts
10 WR Dezmon Patmon
13 / 53

10 WR Dezmon Patmon

© Indianapolis Colts
45 LB E.J. Speed
14 / 53

45 LB E.J. Speed

Indianapolis Colts
30 S George Odum
15 / 53

30 S George Odum

© Indianapolis Colts
90 DT Grover Stewart
16 / 53

90 DT Grover Stewart

© Indianapolis Colts
91 DE Isaac Rochell
17 / 53

91 DE Isaac Rochell

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers
18 / 53

34 CB Isaiah Rodgers

© Indianapolis Colts
84 TE Jack Doyle
19 / 53

84 TE Jack Doyle

© Indianapolis Colts
9 QB Jacob Eason
20 / 53

9 QB Jacob Eason

© Indianapolis Colts
28 RB Jonathan Taylor
21 / 53

28 RB Jonathan Taylor

59 LB Jordan Glasgow
22 / 53

59 LB Jordan Glasgow

20 RB Jordan Wilkins
23 / 53

20 RB Jordan Wilkins

© Indianapolis Colts
32 S Julian Blackmon
24 / 53

32 S Julian Blackmon

73 T Julién Davenport
25 / 53

73 T Julién Davenport

© Indianapolis Colts
57 DE Kemoko Turay
26 / 53

57 DE Kemoko Turay

© Indianapolis Colts
23 CB Kenny Moore II
27 / 53

23 CB Kenny Moore II

37 S Khari Willis
28 / 53

37 S Khari Willis

© Indianapolis Colts
51 DE Kwity Paye
29 / 53

51 DE Kwity Paye

83 TE Kylen Granson
30 / 53

83 TE Kylen Granson

46 LS Luke Rhodes
31 / 53

46 LS Luke Rhodes

64 G Mark Glowinski
32 / 53

64 G Mark Glowinski

25 RB Marlon Mack
33 / 53

25 RB Marlon Mack

© Indianapolis Colts
39 CB Marvell Tell III
34 / 53

39 CB Marvell Tell III

© Indianapolis Colts
69 OT Matt Pryor
35 / 53

69 OT Matt Pryor

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
49 LB Matthew Adams
36 / 53

49 LB Matthew Adams

© Indianapolis Colts
11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.
37 / 53

11 WR Michael Pittman Jr.

© Indianapolis Colts
17 WR Mike Strachan
38 / 53

17 WR Mike Strachan

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox
39 / 53

81 TE Mo Alie-Cox

© Indianapolis Colts
21 RB Nyheim Hines
40 / 53

21 RB Nyheim Hines

© Indianapolis Colts
1 WR Parris Campbell
41 / 53

1 WR Parris Campbell

56 C/G Quenton Nelson
42 / 53

56 C/G Quenton Nelson

© Indianapolis Colts
8 P Rigoberto Sanchez
43 / 53

8 P Rigoberto Sanchez

© Indianapolis Colts
26 CB Rock Ya-Sin
44 / 53

26 CB Rock Ya-Sin

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship
45 / 53

3 K Rodrigo Blankenship

4 QB Sam Ehlinger
46 / 53

4 QB Sam Ehlinger

© Indianapolis Colts
38 CB T.J. Carrie
47 / 53

38 CB T.J. Carrie

© Indianapolis Colts
13 WR T.Y. Hilton
48 / 53

13 WR T.Y. Hilton

76 DT Taylor Stallworth
49 / 53

76 DT Taylor Stallworth

© Indianapolis Colts
94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
50 / 53

94 DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

© Indianapolis Colts
75 G Will Fries
51 / 53

75 G Will Fries

© Indianapolis Colts
27 CB Xavier Rhodes
52 / 53

27 CB Xavier Rhodes

44 LB Zaire Franklin
53 / 53

44 LB Zaire Franklin

© Indianapolis Colts
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts Announce Initial 53-Player Roster

Here's a quick look at the Colts' initial 53-player roster. 
news

Colts Announce Final 2021 Roster Cuts

The Colts made 25 transactions ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline for teams to have 53 players on their active roster. 
news

Colts Acquire Tackle Matt Pryor, 2022 Seventh Round Pick From Philadelphia Eagles In Exchange For 2022 Sixth Round Pick

Pryor was a sixth round pick of the Eagles in 2018. 
news

Colts Daily Notebook: How Khari Willis, Julian Blackmon Pairing Is Growing Ahead Of 2021 Season

The Colts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for practice on Monday. Today's Colts notes looks at the Khari Willis-Julian Blackmon safety pairing, plus some quotes and notes from the day on 56th Street. 
news

Colts Place Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal, Carson Wentz On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Colts made three roster moves Monday afternoon. 
news

Colts Activate Quenton Nelson Off Reserve/COVID-19 List, Place Sam Tevi on Injured Reserve

The Indianapolis Colts today activated guard Quenton Nelson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed tackle Sam Tevi on the Injured Reserve list.
news

Why Colts Have 'All The Trust In The World' In Jacob Eason After Preseason QB Competition

Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed Sunday Jacob Eason will begin 2021 as the team's backup quarterback. 
news

Colts' Frank Reich Offers Injury Updates On T.Y. Hilton, Sam Ehlinger; Carson Wentz To Participate In Full-Team Portions Of Practice Monday

Hilton is being evaluated for a neck injury, which he re-aggravated in practice last week. 
news

Colts Claim TE Kahale Warring Off Waivers

Warring was the 86th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Lions (Preseason, Week 3)

The Colts finished their first undefeated preseason since 1994 with a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions Friday at Ford Field. Here are five big things we learned from the Colts' final tune-up before Sept. 12's season opener. 
news

Jacob Eason Or Sam Ehlinger? Colts Exit Preseason Confident In How Quarterback Competition Played Out

The Colts defeated the Detroit Lions, 27-17, on Friday night at Ford Field in a game that offered one final look at Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger ahead of the regular season. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising