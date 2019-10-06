INDvsKC Inactives List (2019, Week 5)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The following players are inactive for tonight's 2019 Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium:
• WR Parris Campbell
• T/G Le'Raven Clark
• S Clayton Geathers
• S Malik Hooker
• LB Darius Leonard
• DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
• S Rolan Milligan
Lineup changes
The Colts are expecting the following lineup changes today:
— Bobby Okereke is expected to start at linebacker in place of Darius Leonard
— George Odum is expected to start at safety in place of Malik Hooker
— Khari Willis is expected to start at safety in place of Clayton Geathers