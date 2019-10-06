#INDvsKC Inactives List (2019, Week 5)

The Indianapolis Colts have announced their inactives list prior to tonight's 2019 Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Oct 06, 2019 at 06:49 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

arrowhead-stadium-night-2018-ap
Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The following players are inactive for tonight's 2019 Week 5 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium:

• WR Parris Campbell

• T/G Le'Raven Clark

• S Clayton Geathers

• S Malik Hooker

• LB Darius Leonard

• DT/DE Tyquan Lewis

• S Rolan Milligan

Lineup changes

The Colts are expecting the following lineup changes today:

— Bobby Okereke is expected to start at linebacker in place of Darius Leonard

— George Odum is expected to start at safety in place of Malik Hooker

— Khari Willis is expected to start at safety in place of Clayton Geathers

