Indianapolis Colts 2019 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 4

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have the No. 26-overall pick in April's 2019 NFL Draft. Here's your latest weekly compilation taking a look at which players the various experts believe will land in Indianapolis:
Expert: Charlie Campbell, WalterFootball.com
Selection: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Previous selections: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
Analysis: "The Colts grab a three-technique rusher to go between Jabaal Sheard and (Margus) Hunt. Jones was excellent throughout the 2018 season, including a hot start with huge plays to help lead Ohio State to wins over Oregon State and TCU. He totaled 8.5 sacks, 40 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, two passes batted, one forced fumble and a 28-yard pick-six on the year. In 2017, Jones recorded 20 tackles with five for a loss, one sack and two passes broken up. The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder was very disruptive for Ohio State. He earned a starting job as a redshirt freshman in 2016 and totaled 52 tackles. Jones has ton of physical talent with speed at the point of attack. He is very fast with an excellent burst off the snap to fire his gap and cause disruption in the backfield. In the NFL, he would be a great fit as a three-technique in a 4-3."
Expert: Vinny Iyer, Sporting News
Selection: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "Andrew Luck had a big season despite limited pop at receiver beyond T.Y. Hilton. Harry would complement Hilton as a big (6-4, 216 pounds) matchup nightmare through the red zone who also can provide another strong intermediate-to-deep threat. Harry's stock has the potential to shoot up, a la Mike Evans, so Stanford's J.J. Arcega-Whiteside also must remain on the Colts' radar."
Expert: Dan Kadar, SB Nation
Selection: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Previous selections: Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
Analysis: "Although the Colts need to come out of this draft with a defensive lineman or two, Brown would be hard to pass up if he's still available. After TY Hilton, the Colts don't have much at wide receiver. Brown may be a similar player stylistically, he would give Andrew Luck a second dangerous weapon on the outside."
Expert: Joe Marino, The Draft Network
Selection: Dexter Lawrence, DL, Clemson
Analysis: "Al Woods and Margus Hunt played considerable snaps on the interior defensive line for the Colts in 2018. Both are 32 with expired contracts. Grover Stewart was up and down while Hassan Ridgeway and Jihad Ward (expired contract) had some flashes, but overall the position group needs an infusion of talent. Lawrence is a massive man that is capable of dominating at the point of attack while also featuring good mobility relative to his frame. He can help keep the Colts defense stout and make sure star linebacker Darius Leonard is clean of blocks to make splash plays."
Expert: Matt Miller, Bleacher Report
Selection: Christian Wilkins, DL, Clemson
Previous selections: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "Christian Wilkins started the season with a second-round grade on my board, but the more Clemson tape that's evaluated, the more it's clear he has a role as an interior pass-rusher and excellent leader in the NFL. His athleticism, production and character add up to a first-round grade. For the Indianapolis Colts, he's exactly the type of player they've shown a want for. Wilkins is no-nonsense, all about ball and works his tail off on and off the field. He's also a disruptor from the middle of the defensive line and can bring pressure up the middle to collapse pockets and flush quarterbacks.The Colts have other needs that could be addressed here—like edge-rusher or wide receiver—but with two selections in the second round, it makes the most sense to grab a potential building block on defense while they can."
Expert: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Selection: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Previous selections: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
Analysis: "The Colts need another game-changer outside of its front seven, and Murphy can be an aggressive, jump-underneath-routes corner in Indianapolis. His ability to cover the slot thanks to serious lateral quicks is a major luxury."
Expert: Walter Cherepinsky, WalterFootball.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 31 (link)
Selection: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Analysis: "The Colts had 19 drops in a span of three games when T.Y. Hilton was out of the lineup. They really need a second option at receiver. Charlie Campbell reported that D.K. Metcalf is a love/hate prospect. Some teams believe he'll be a top-15 pick, while others have him graded in the fourth round."
Expert: R.J. White, CBS Sports
Date of mock draft: Jan. 30 (link)
Selection: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Previous selections: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
Analysis: "The Colts hit a home run in their last draft with decade-long starters Quenton Nelson and Darius Leonard, among others. Abram likely won't be at that level, but he's an outstanding in-the-box safety prospect to pair with Malik Hooker on the back end."
Expert: DraftTek.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 30 (link)
Selection: Emanuel Hall, WR, Missouri
Previous selections: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
Analysis: "Indianapolis must come away from the off-season or draft with a solid wideout that is a true complement to T.Y. Hilton. For example, the Colts' 2nd-leading receiver was TE Eric Ebron, while the 3rd-best was RB Nyheim Hines, who finished with 63 receptions, 425 yards receiving, and 2 TD's. The next wideout (after Hilton) was Chester Rogers, who caught 53 passes for 485 yards and 2 TDs on the year. When a RB is getting more receptions (and catching the same amount of TD passes as your #2 receiver), there might be reason to be concerned. That's why, for the past two weeks, Stanford's J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was the first pick for the Colts in our CMD. This week, I'll serve up what might be a bit of a surprise for pick #26: Missouri's Emanuel Hall. The lanky native of Franklin, Tennessee has all the ingredients to become a solid contributor at the NFL level: Speed, burst, a second gear, can high-point the ball with the best of them. The thing I worry about most are some of his drops. Two of them more obvious took place in a game I witnessed last September, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. I was in attendance to see the Missouri Tigerstake on my Boilermakers at Purdue. The Boiler defenders gave Hall fits all night long (and Hall may have been injured on one early throw), but Emanuel never backed down, either. He ended up with 4 catches and 88 yards, with a critical catch to set-up the game-winning FG. Indianapolis needs a talented, dependable receiving threat that can go deep or across the middle, leveraging the double-teams on T.Y. Hilton, but helping to open things up more for Andrew Luck to distribute the ball. With TE's Jack Doyle (hopefully healthy for the 2019 campaign) and Eric Ebron ( with his bounce-back story continuing) for another year, the Colts would have 3-4 viable receiving threats on the field for Andrew Luck --on any given play-- with the RB there for a check-down. Bring in Reggie Wayne once again as a WR Coach to work with Hall on perfecting his route-running and film study, and the Colts could quickly have a formidable one-two punch at the starting WR slots."
Expert: Luke Easterling, DraftWire
Selection: Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame
Previous selections: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
Analysis: "General manager Chris Ballard is building one of the best young teams in the league, but there are still a few glaring holes to fill. One of them is along the interior of the defensive line, where the Colts could use a versatile, disruptive force like Tillery, who can line up in multiple spots."
Expert: Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Selection: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
Previous selections: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "Baker may not be the athlete that Greedy Williams or Byron Murphy is, but he put up better college numbers. He shows good long speed, smooth hips, and the ability to change direction. He was rarely targeted during his senior season in part because his mirroring technique was superb. The Colts' defense finished 10th last season but was 20th against the pass."
Expert: Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
Selection: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
Analysis: "Playing on the prevailing Colts theme of build the fronts and look for traits, I'll give them an inconsistent but talented interior rusher with elite physical dimensions."
Expert: Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 25 (link)
Selection: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
Analysis: "The big-bodied pass catcher from Arizona State would be an ideal fit as a WR2 opposite T.Y. Hilton."
Expert: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
Date of mock draft: Jan. 23 (link)
Selection: Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi State
Analysis: "Abram is one of my favorite players in the draft. He fits what the Colts are building on defense."
Expert: Nick Klopsis, Newsday
Date of mock draft: Jan. 20 (link)
Selection: Kelvin Harmon, WR, North Carolina State
Analysis: "The Colts don't have too many glaring needs, so they can afford to make a luxury pick here and bolster an already strong receiving corps. Kelvin Harmon is a well-rounded receiver with the size (6-3, 214), speed, hands and route-running ability to eventually become a No. 1 receiver."
Expert: Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
Date of mock draft: Jan. 17 (link; ESPN Insider access required)
Selection: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Analysis: "Lawrence is higher on my Big Board -- No. 17 -- but he won't fit every NFL team. At 6-foot-5, 340 pounds, he's the top nose tackle in this class, so he needs to find a team looking for a plugger in the middle. With Margus Hunt -- who had a stellar 2018 -- a free agent, the Colts could have a need along the interior of the line. Lawrence can disrupt a pocket and hold up against the run, but he's never going to be an elite penetrator like Quinnen Williams."
Expert: Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus
Date of mock draft: Jan. 15 (link)
Selection: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
Analysis: "Brown brings a speed element to the Colts' offense after averaging 19.2 yards per reception in 2017 and 17.6 yards/reception last season. He ranked sixth in the nation with 592 yards on deep passes last year."