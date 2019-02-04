Indianapolis Colts 2019 Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 4

Analysis: "Indianapolis must come away from the off-season or draft with a solid wideout that is a true complement to T.Y. Hilton. For example, the Colts' 2nd-leading receiver was TE Eric Ebron, while the 3rd-best was RB Nyheim Hines, who finished with 63 receptions, 425 yards receiving, and 2 TD's. The next wideout (after Hilton) was Chester Rogers, who caught 53 passes for 485 yards and 2 TDs on the year. When a RB is getting more receptions (and catching the same amount of TD passes as your #2 receiver), there might be reason to be concerned. That's why, for the past two weeks, Stanford's J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was the first pick for the Colts in our CMD. This week, I'll serve up what might be a bit of a surprise for pick #26: Missouri's Emanuel Hall. The lanky native of Franklin, Tennessee has all the ingredients to become a solid contributor at the NFL level: Speed, burst, a second gear, can high-point the ball with the best of them. The thing I worry about most are some of his drops. Two of them more obvious took place in a game I witnessed last September, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. I was in attendance to see the Missouri Tigerstake on my Boilermakers at Purdue. The Boiler defenders gave Hall fits all night long (and Hall may have been injured on one early throw), but Emanuel never backed down, either. He ended up with 4 catches and 88 yards, with a critical catch to set-up the game-winning FG. Indianapolis needs a talented, dependable receiving threat that can go deep or across the middle, leveraging the double-teams on T.Y. Hilton, but helping to open things up more for Andrew Luck to distribute the ball. With TE's Jack Doyle (hopefully healthy for the 2019 campaign) and Eric Ebron ( with his bounce-back story continuing) for another year, the Colts would have 3-4 viable receiving threats on the field for Andrew Luck --on any given play-- with the RB there for a check-down. Bring in Reggie Wayne once again as a WR Coach to work with Hall on perfecting his route-running and film study, and the Colts could quickly have a formidable one-two punch at the starting WR slots."