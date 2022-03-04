NFL Scouting Combine

2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Indianapolis Making Strong Push To Host Combine In 2023, 2024

Indianapolis is one of three cities that will bid to host the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024, and despite widespread support from 

Mar 04, 2022 at 03:17 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

In a way, Indianapolis is a victim of its own success in hosting the NFL Combine for the last three and a half decades.

The week-long event, during which steaks at St. Elmo's and late nights at High Velocity are as essential as the 40-yard dash, could be moved out of Indianapolis for at least the next two years. Indianapolis, along with Dallas and Los Angeles, later this spring will submit a bid to host both the 2023 and 2024 NFL Combines.

So there's a chance the NFL takes an event that's grown in downtown Indianapolis since 1987 and moves it elsewhere. The event has become such a success that other cities around the country want in on the action.

But Visit Indy and everyone else involved in the city's bidding process won't lose the event they've hosted so well for so long without a fight.

"We have been working with a sense of urgency since June to fine-tune how we put our best foot forward so that in the next couple of weeks, we'll submit a bid and the bid will be to keep it here for 2023 and 2024," Chris Gahl, the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Visit Indy, said.

"We're cautiously optimistic," Gahl added.

The crux of Indianapolis' pitch is that the combine can be held all under one roof. Medical evaluations, interviews and testing can all happen without players, scouts, coaches and trainers having to step outside thanks to the skyways and tunnels connecting the Indianapolis Convention Center to Lucas Oil Stadium and a number of hotels. The only time someone has to step outside is to grab dinner at one of the steakhouses or restaurants dotting downtown Indianapolis – none farther than a short walk away.

So not only is the event conducted as seamlessly as possible for the actual work being done, but it's convenient for everyone involved to be in the same few-block radius to catch up with old friends and enjoy what downtown Indianapolis has to offer.

"I love Indianapolis," Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said this week. "I don't think you can not appreciate what Indianapolis means to the National Football League.

"I know for me as a head coach and my time as a head coach, this is really kind of starting line for me to get into the draft process from the end of the season to last week we were full boar ahead, exit interviews, scheme evaluation, things like that. So, I don't think — last year was odd not going to Indianapolis for the Combine.

"To me, it's part of your process. I love the setup here. I think it's great. So, I've always enjoyed coming here and I think they do a great job hosting the combine."

Plenty of the chatter around downtown Indianapolis this week has been about how so few people want the Combine to be held elsewhere. It works for the scouting process, it works for the hundreds of media who descend upon the city, it works for the fans who get to attend on-field testing at Lucas Oil Stadium and it works for Indianapolis, which gets a $10 million economic boost from hosting the event, Gahl said.

We'll see in the coming weeks and months if Indianapolis' bid is successful. And this isn't to say Dallas or Los Angeles couldn't successfully host the NFL Combine.

But you didn't have to listen very closely to hear a common refrain this week amongst friends and colleagues around the halls of the convention center or tables of the steakhouses or seats at the bars: Hope to see you next year – here in Indianapolis.

"I think if you polled 31 other teams they're going to speak very positively on the city of Indianapolis and what they do to put on this event," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. "And our downtown, the proximity to the stadium, to the convention center, to the medial — it just all fits and then plus great places to eat. It's just a great setting to have the entire NFL in and to be able to work and get our jobs done."

The Future Starts Here: Colts at the Combine

Check out photos of current Colts players on the field at the Combine. Stay tuned to Colts.com all week long for coverage of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Temple defensive back Rock Ya-Sin runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Temple defensive back Rock Ya-Sin runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Taylor was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Taylor was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC defensive back Marvell Tell III runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
USC defensive back Marvell Tell III runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ball State offensive lineman Danny Pinter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Ball State offensive lineman Danny Pinter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ball State offensive lineman Danny Pinter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Ball State offensive lineman Danny Pinter runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this March 3, 2019, file photo, Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard did his homework on Bobby Okereke. And a sexual assault allegation from 2015 still didn't scare him off. Just hours after Okereke's name surfaced publicly for the first time in the case, Ballard told local reporters on a conference call that he took a hard look at Okereke's past and made others in the organization aware of the accusation before selecting the Stanford graduate in April's NFL draft.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FILE - In this March 3, 2019, file photo, Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard did his homework on Bobby Okereke. And a sexual assault allegation from 2015 still didn't scare him off. Just hours after Okereke's name surfaced publicly for the first time in the case, Ballard told local reporters on a conference call that he took a hard look at Okereke's past and made others in the organization aware of the accusation before selecting the Stanford graduate in April's NFL draft.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
USC defensive back Marvell tell III runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
USC defensive back Marvell tell III runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple defensive back Rock Ya-Sin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Temple defensive back Rock Ya-Sin runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Michigan offensive lineman Eric Fisher runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Central Michigan offensive lineman Eric Fisher runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin
Miami defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Miami defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rutgers linebacker Kemoko Turay runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Rutgers linebacker Kemoko Turay runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu does the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu does the bench press drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
South Carolina defensive lineman Taylor Stallworth runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive lineman Defo Buckner performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Oregon defensive lineman Defo Buckner performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn offensive lineman Braden Smith walks off stage after competing in the bench press at the 2018 NFL football scouting combine Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. Smith made a donation to Autism for every rep. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Auburn offensive lineman Braden Smith walks off stage after competing in the bench press at the 2018 NFL football scouting combine Thursday, March 1, 2018, in Indianapolis. Smith made a donation to Autism for every rep. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn offensive lineman Braden Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Auburn offensive lineman Braden Smith runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Miami defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive end Isaac Rochell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Notre Dame defensive end Isaac Rochell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Sam Tevi runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Utah offensive lineman Sam Tevi runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame defensive end Isaac Rochell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Notre Dame defensive end Isaac Rochell runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Miami defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Xavier Rhodes runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)
Florida State defensive back Xavier Rhodes runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Dave Martin
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson
Miami kicker Mike Badgley runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Miami kicker Mike Badgley runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Xavier Rhodes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Florida State defensive back Xavier Rhodes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Oregon defensive lineman Defo Buckner at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Oregon defensive lineman Defo Buckner at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Alabama offensive lineman Ryan Kelly runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Alabama offensive lineman Ryan Kelly runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson participates in the Broad Jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton Nelson participates in the Broad Jump at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, March 2, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida State defensive back Xavier Rhodes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Florida State defensive back Xavier Rhodes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
USC wide receiver Michael Pittman runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon defensive lineman Defo Buckner performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Oregon defensive lineman Defo Buckner performs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Gregory Payan
Alabama offensive lineman Ryan Kelly runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Alabama offensive lineman Ryan Kelly runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Friday, Feb. 26, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings
West Virginia offensive lineman Mark Glowinski runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
West Virginia offensive lineman Mark Glowinski runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez
