2022 NFL Combine Notebook: Indianapolis Making Strong Push To Host Combine In 2023, 2024

"I love Indianapolis," Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said this week. "I don't think you can not appreciate what Indianapolis means to the National Football League.

"I know for me as a head coach and my time as a head coach, this is really kind of starting line for me to get into the draft process from the end of the season to last week we were full boar ahead, exit interviews, scheme evaluation, things like that. So, I don't think — last year was odd not going to Indianapolis for the Combine.

"To me, it's part of your process. I love the setup here. I think it's great. So, I've always enjoyed coming here and I think they do a great job hosting the combine."

Plenty of the chatter around downtown Indianapolis this week has been about how so few people want the Combine to be held elsewhere. It works for the scouting process, it works for the hundreds of media who descend upon the city, it works for the fans who get to attend on-field testing at Lucas Oil Stadium and it works for Indianapolis, which gets a $10 million economic boost from hosting the event, Gahl said.

We'll see in the coming weeks and months if Indianapolis' bid is successful. And this isn't to say Dallas or Los Angeles couldn't successfully host the NFL Combine.

But you didn't have to listen very closely to hear a common refrain this week amongst friends and colleagues around the halls of the convention center or tables of the steakhouses or seats at the bars: Hope to see you next year – here in Indianapolis.