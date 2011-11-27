IN-GAME UPDATES

FINAL SCORE

Carolina 27, Colts 19

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE

Painter drove the Colts from their 28 to the Carolina three-yard line in the waning seconds. On second-and-goal with :40 remaining, Painter was intercepted by safety Sherrod Martin to end a final scoring threat.

Cornerback Chris Gamble intercepted a Painter pass intended for wide receiver Pierre Garcon in the Carolina end zone with 4:21 remaining to end a Colts scoring threat.

Mare booted a 41-yard field goal with 5:53 left to give Carolina a 27-19 lead. The drive covered nine yards after Carolina returned the kickoff 76 yards.

Quarterback Curtis Painter hit wide receiver Reggie Wayne on a 56-yard touchdown with 8:16 remaining. A two-point pass failed and the score was 24-19. Wayne hauled in the pass and gained 45 yards after the catch.

Williams tallied his second rushing touchdown of the game with 10:23 remaining, a two-yard burst that ended an 80-yard drive. Carolina gained 10 yards on five of eight plays on the drive.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

Vinatieri hit a 31-yard field goal to cut the score to 17-13 with 0:32 left in the period.

Cornerback Jacob Lacey forced and recovered a fumble at the Indianapolis 31-yard line to halt Carolina's second possession.

Running back DeAngelo Williams ran 25 yards for a score on Carolina's first possession to give the Panthers a 17-10 lead with 9:13 left in the period.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

Defensive end Jamaal Anderson blocked a 45-yard field goal attempt by kicker Olindo Mare on the last play of the first half. It was the first blocked field goal attempt by the Colts since Larry Tripplett had one against Baltimore on December 19, 2004.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri hit a 43-yard field goal with 1:46 to go in the half to knot the game, 10-10. It was a 34-yard scoring drive for Indianapolis that was started following a 20-yard sack by defensive end Dwight Freeney on Newton. Freeney now has 99.5 career sacks.

Running back Donald Brown scored on a 17-yard run to end an 80-yard scoring drive for the Colts. Indianapolis traveled the distance in four plays to cut the score to 10-7.

Quarterback Cam Newton concluded Carolina's third drive with a 14-yard touchdown run on a third-and-two play. The scoring drive covered 62 yards in six plays.

Tickets distributed for the game: 63,928.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Kicker Olindo Mare kicked a 40-yard field goal on Carolina's second possession for a 3-0 Panthers advantage with 4:07 left in the period.

Carolina won the coin toss and received. Indianapolis defended the north goal.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

Colts inactive players today:

QB-Peyton Manning

TE-Dallas Clark

TE-Brody Eldridge

OT-Joe Reitz

DT-Drake Nevis

DE-Mario Addison

EXPECTED LINE-UP CHANGES

Mike Tepper starts at left guard for Joe Reitz

Jacob Tamme starts at tight end for Dallas Clark

Curtis Painter starts at quarterback for Peyton Manning