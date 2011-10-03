IN GAME UPDATES

Follow the in-game updates for the Tampa Bay game.*

Oct 03, 2011
FINAL SCORE

 

Tampa Bay 24, Colts 17

 

 

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE

 

Colts drove 50 yards inside the Tampa Bay 30, but missed a field goal early in the period.

 

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

 

The quarter ended with the game tied, 17-17.

 

Garcon caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from Painter to put the club in front, 17-10.  Painter joined John Unitas (5 times), Peyton Manning (twice), Bert Jones (once) and Earl Morrall (once) as the only Colts quarterbacks with two 50 touchdown passes in one game, and it was the first time for the club since Manning vs. Houston 11/14/04.

 

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

 

Ben Ijalana played for most of the first half at left tackle in place of Anthony Castonzo.

 

Robert Mathis sacked Josh Freeman in the waning seconds of the half to end Tampa Bay's last possession.  Indianapolis leads at the half, 10-7.

 

Eric Foster suffered a right leg injury and left the game.

 

Pierre Garcon caught an 87-yard touchdown pass from Curtis Painter to put the Colts up, 10-0.  It was the 5th-longest TD pass in club history, with the only Colts quarterbacks completing longer ones being Bert Jones (90 yards, 89 yards) and John Unitas (89 yards and 88 yards).  The scoring drive went 98 yards in three plays.

 

 

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

 

Colts defense forced a three-and-out following a turnover on the club's second possession.  Tampa Bay missed the subsequent field goal attempt.

 

Curtis Painter was three-for-six passing for 36 yards on the opening drive and Adam Vinatieri hit a 45-yard field goal.

 

Indianapolis won the coin toss and elected to receive.

 

 

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

 

Colts inactive players today:

 

QB-Peyton Manning

QB-Kerry Collins

WR-Anthony Gonzalez

DB-Kevin Thomas

LB-Ernie Sims

OG-Ryan Diem

DT-Fili Moala

