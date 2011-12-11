In-Game Update

Colts vs. Ravens In-Game Update*

Dec 11, 2011 at 04:03 AM

FINAL SCORE

Baltimore 24, Colts 10

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE

Tight end Jacob Tamme caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Dan Orlovsky at the gun to make the final score 24-10.

Safety Joe Lefeged made an end zone interception early in the period as Indianapolis made a red zone stand.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

Tight end Dennis Pitta caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to end a 63-yard drive for a 24-3 lead. 

Freeney had his second sack to end Baltimore's first possession.  It is Freeney's third multiple-sack game this season, the 25th of his career.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

Defensive end Dwight Freeney sacked Flacco to end the Ravens' fourth possession.  It was the 100th career sack for Freeney, making him the 26th player to achieve the feat.  It is the 49th different quarterback Freeney has sacked.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri booted a 22-yard field goal to cap a 43-yard drive to cut the margin to 17-3.  Returnman Joe Lefeged returned the Baltimore kickoff 51 yards to start the drive.

I will post.  Have a safe trip home.

Running back Ray Rice scored on a six-yard run 4:53 into the period to conclude a 69-yard drive for a 17-0 Baltimore lead.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Kicker Billy Cundiff ended a 66-yard drive for Baltimore with a 36-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 1:20 left in the period.  It was a 13-play drive for the Ravens, and Indianapolis made a red zone stop to force the field goal.

Wide receiver Torrey Smith caught an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco to end Baltimore's first possession.  It was a 40-yard drive, and the score came 4:51 into the game.

Baltimore won the coin toss and deferred.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

Colts inactive players today:

WR-Anthony Gonzalez

QB-Peyton Manning

DB-Mike Holmes

LB-A.J. Edds

OL-Quinn Ojinnaka

LB-Kevin Bentley

DE-Jerry Hughes

EXPECTED LINE-UP CHANGES

Dan Orlovsky for Peyton Manning at QB

Mike Pollak for Joe Reitz at LG

Chris Rucker for Kevin Thomas at RCB

