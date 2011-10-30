IN GAME UPDATE

Colts vs. Titans - IN GAME UPDATE*

Oct 30, 2011 at 05:30 AM

FINAL SCORE

Tennessee 27, Colts 10

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE

Nate Washington scored on a 14-yard reception with 5:20 to go after a batted ball-interception.  Tennessee led, 27-10.

Donald Brown scored on a four-yard run to cap an 80-yard, 11-play drive to cut the score to 20-10 with 13:29 to go.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

Adam Vinatieri booted a 22-yard field goal to conclude a 58-yard march on the Colts' first possession of the third quarter.  It is the 122nd consecutive game where Vinatieri has scored, dating back to 2003.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

Tennessee scored 17 points in the quarter.  One touchdown came on a blocked punt for a touchdown.  Bironas nailed a 50-yard field goal, then Nate Washington scored a three-yard run with 22 seconds remaining to conclude the first-half scoring.

The Colts defense forced a third consecutive three-and-out on Tennessee's fourth possession, and it was the second straight possession that started in Colts territory.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Each of the Colts' four first-quarter possessions started inside their 15-yard line.

The Colts defense forced a three-and-out following a long punt return on Tennessee's third reception.  The Tennessee drive started in Indianapolis territory.

Both teams punted on their second possessions.  Indianapolis gained one first down on its drive, then forced a three-and-out.

Tennessee converted its first drive on a 51-yard field goal by Rob Bironas.

Indianapolis passed on the first eight plays of the game before having to punt near midfield.

Indianapolis won the coin toss and received.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

Colts inactive players today:

WR-Anthony Gonzalez

QB-Peyton Manning

DB-Jacob Lacey

OT-Ryan Diem

OT-Anthony Castonzo

OT-Joe Reitz

DT-Drake Nevis

EXPECTED LINE-UP CHANGES

Jeff Linkenbach starts at left tackle

Mike Tepper starts at right guard

Curtis Painter starts at quarterback

Kevin Thomas starts at cornerback

Quinn Ojinnaka starts at right tackle

Seth Olsen at left guard

Delone Carter at running back

Advertising