IN GAME UPDATE

FINAL SCORE

Colts 17, Cincinnati 27

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE

Painter directed a 74-yard drive that he capped with a one-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Clark as the Colts cut the deficit to 20-17 with 9:33 remaining. Clark made an acrobatic one-handed catch to end the 10-play drive.

Adam Vinatieri hit a 46-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut the margin to 20-10, Cincinnati.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

Nugent made the score 20-7 with a 43-yard field goal after a 56-yard drive that consumed six minutes.

Cincinnati opened a 10-point lead on a one-yard rush by Cedric Benson 4:33 into the period. Cincinnati led, 17-7.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

The Indianapolis defense held on a third-and-goal at its two-yard line with seconds left in the first half. Cincinnati converted a 20-yard field goal for a 10-7 halftime lead.

Donald Brown scored on an 18-yard rush early in the quarter to cap a 66-yard drive in eight plays. Curtis Painter had three completions on the drive to Pierre Garcon, and Painter was four-of-four for 35 yards passing on the drive. Brown bounced his scoring rush to the outside and scored untouched.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Cincinnati scored the game's first points on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to A.J. Green to cap a 44-yard scoring drive after a Colts turnover.

Indianapolis won the coin toss and deferred. Cincinnati elected to receive. Indianapolis defended the south goal.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

Colts inactive players today:

QB-Peyton Manning

QB-Kerry Collins

DB-Kevin Thomas

RB-Joseph Addai

OT-Anthony Castonzo

DT-Drake Nevis

DE-Jerry Hughes

EXPECTED LINE-UP CHANGES

Jeff Linkenbach starts at left tackle for Anthony Castonzo

Ryan Diem starts at right tackle for Jeff Linkenbach

Mike Pollak starts at right guard for Ryan Diem

Curtis Painter starts at quarterback for Peyton Manning