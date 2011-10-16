IN GAME UPDATE

FINAL SCORE
Colts 17, Cincinnati 27
FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE
Painter directed a 74-yard drive that he capped with a one-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Clark as the Colts cut the deficit to 20-17 with 9:33 remaining. Clark made an acrobatic one-handed catch to end the 10-play drive.
Adam Vinatieri hit a 46-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter to cut the margin to 20-10, Cincinnati.
THIRD QUARTER UPDATE
Nugent made the score 20-7 with a 43-yard field goal after a 56-yard drive that consumed six minutes.
Cincinnati opened a 10-point lead on a one-yard rush by Cedric Benson 4:33 into the period. Cincinnati led, 17-7.
SECOND QUARTER UPDATE
The Indianapolis defense held on a third-and-goal at its two-yard line with seconds left in the first half. Cincinnati converted a 20-yard field goal for a 10-7 halftime lead.
Donald Brown scored on an 18-yard rush early in the quarter to cap a 66-yard drive in eight plays. Curtis Painter had three completions on the drive to Pierre Garcon, and Painter was four-of-four for 35 yards passing on the drive. Brown bounced his scoring rush to the outside and scored untouched.
FIRST QUARTER UPDATE
Cincinnati scored the game's first points on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to A.J. Green to cap a 44-yard scoring drive after a Colts turnover.
Indianapolis won the coin toss and deferred. Cincinnati elected to receive. Indianapolis defended the south goal.
COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT
Colts inactive players today:
QB-Peyton Manning
QB-Kerry Collins
DB-Kevin Thomas
RB-Joseph Addai
OT-Anthony Castonzo
DT-Drake Nevis
DE-Jerry Hughes
EXPECTED LINE-UP CHANGES
Jeff Linkenbach starts at left tackle for Anthony Castonzo
Ryan Diem starts at right tackle for Jeff Linkenbach
Mike Pollak starts at right guard for Ryan Diem
Curtis Painter starts at quarterback for Peyton Manning
Delone Carter starts at running back for Joseph Addai