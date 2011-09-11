IN-GAME UPDATE

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

Sep 11, 2011 at 05:26 AM

FINAL SCORE

Houston 34, Colts 7

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE

WR-Reggie Wayne caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Collins for the Colts' first score of the season.  During the second half, Collins moved past QB-Joe Montana (40,551) for 10th-most passing yards in NFL history.

DB-Jacob Lacey forced a fumble that was recovered by LB-Pat Angerer and returned 15 yards to the Houston 13.

LB-Gary Brackett intercepted a Matt Schaub pass in the red zone to stop a scoring threat.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

Colts offense moved the ball in the period, but penalties ended both possessions.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

Indianapolis had difficult field position in first half, starting possessions at its 40, 19, 20, 20, 20 and 20.  Houston began two scoring drives in Colts territory after takeaways.

DE-Robert Mathis had a sack of QB-Matt Schaub in red zone to force field goal.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Colts defense stiffened in the red zone on second Houston possession to force a field goal.

Safety Melvin Bullitt produced the season's first takeaway with an interception to halt the first Houston possession.

Houston won the coin toss and elected to receive. 

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

Colts inactive players today:

WR-Anthony Gonzalez

WR-Blair White

QB-Peyton Manning

DB-Kevin Thomas

RB-Darren Evans

OG-Jamey Richard

DE-Jerry Hughes

No changes to the starting line-up other than Kerry Collins opening for Peyton Manning.

