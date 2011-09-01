In-Game Update

Colts Vs. Bengals In-Game Update

Sep 01, 2011 at 12:13 PM

FINAL SCORE

Colts 17, Cincinnati 13

FOURTH QUARTER UPDATE

DE-Jerry Hughes had a red-zone sack to force a Cincinnati field goal.

Orlovsky led a 95-yard touchdown drive that was spurred by a 54-yard reception by WR-Taj Smith on the first play.  RB-Darren Evans had a 28-yard reception and ended the drive on a one-yard rush.

THIRD QUARTER UPDATE

DE-John Chick and DT-Ollie Ogbu combined on a sack to force a Cincinnati punt after a takeaway.  Ogbu was credited with a forced fumble on the sack.

LB-Phillip Wheeler had a five-yard sack to end the Bengals' first possession.

Orlovsky opened the second half for the Colts.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

QB-Dan Orlovsky started the club's fifth possession in the final minute of the first half.

Colts defense made red zone stop on Cincinnati's third possession.  The defense held on third-and-goal from the three-yard line, forcing a field goal.

FIRST QUARTER UPDATE

Collins teamed with WR-Taj Smith on 22-yard slant to midfield.

RB-Delone Carter opened the second possession for the Colts.

LB-Pat Angerer picked up a fumble in the red zone and returned it 23 yards to the Colts 32 to end the second Cincinnati drive.

The majority of the Colts' starting defense exited after the first possession.

K-Adam Vinatieri hit a 23-yard field goal to cap the Colts' first possession.

Kerry Collins started for the Colts, went deep on the first play to WR-David Gilreath, and Indianapolis gained 44 yards on a pass interference penalty.

Starting offensive line from left-to-right:  Castonzo-Reitz-Saturday-Diem-Linkenbach.  The unit stayed intact for the first four possessions.

Colts offensive starters who did not play also included TE-Dallas Clark, WR-Pierre Garcon, RB-Joseph Addai.

Colts defense, with eight usual starters, forced a three-and-out on the first drive.

DB-David Caldwell opened for Antoine Bethea.

DEs-Tyler Brayton and Jamaal Anderson opened for Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis.

Freeney did not dress for the game.

Cincinnati won the coin toss and elected to receive.  Indianapolis defended the north goal.

COLTS PRE-GAME REPORT

Expected line-up changes:

FS:       Al Afalava for Antoine Bethea

WR:      Taj Smith for Reggie Wayne

TE:       Brody Eldridge for Dallas Clark

WR:      Chris Brooks for Pierre Garcon

QB:       Kerry Brooks for Peyton Manning

H-B:     Jacob Tamme for Austin Collie

RB:       Donald Brown for Joseph Addai

The following players will not play for the Colts tonight:

WR-Anthony Gonzalez (hamstring), WR-Austin Collie (foot), DB-Antoine Bethea (hamstring), QB-Peyton Manning (neck).

