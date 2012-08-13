IMPACTFUL PERFORMANCE

Jerry Hughes was one of many Colts who turned in a solid outing in the club’s 38-3 win over St. Louis on Sunday. Hughes made an impact with two sacks as Indianapolis kept St. Louis out of the end zone. Hughes was playing in the club’s new 3-4 hybrid defense.

Aug 13, 2012 at 04:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

hughes-jerry-01.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

ANDERSON –Much of the talk defensively heading into Sunday's preseason opener with the Rams was how outside linebackers Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis would play in their new positions.

After the Pro Bowl tandem exited the game following two series on Sunday, it was the play of another outside linebacker that had everyone's attention.

Colts 2010 first-round draft pick Jerry Hughes had a pair of sacks against the Rams and finished the afternoon with four tackles.

The third-year pro has caught the eye of many of his defensive teammates throughout training camp, and he carried that out against St. Louis.

"Jerry is going to help us out a lot," nose tackle Antonio Johnson said.  "He's a young kid, and, of course, you know he has plenty of talent because he was a first-round guy.  It just takes everybody to buy into this system that Coach Pagano brought in."

It was evident on Sunday that Hughes has more than bought into his new role.

On his first sack, it was an untouched Hughes who drilled Rams quarterback Kellen Clemens for a six-yard loss to end the first quarter.

The sack proved to be crucial as the Colts would recover a fumble on the next play, the first of two takeaways for the defense on the afternoon.

Hughes once again found himself in Clemens' face midway through the second quarter when, on a third-and-nine from the Indianapolis 13, his speed rush went right by the Rams' right tackle.  The six-yard sack forced a St. Louis field goal.  Indianapolis maintained an 11-point lead to keep the margin greater than one score.

After a little joking with the man next to him in the locker room, Mathis had nothing but praise for the talented TCU product.

"This defense really fits his skill set," Mathis said of Hughes.  "He's a guy that can move around, rush the passer.  He can just do a lot of things that you need defensively on your football team.

"I feel like (the coaches) put him in the right position to make plays and just to be that playmaker they drafted him to be."

While Hughes was causing havoc for the Rams from his outside linebacker position, on the other side Mario Addison was doing the same thing.

Addison led the Colts with three quarterback hurries as he and Hughes seem to be adjusting nicely from the defensive end positions they played previously.

The talk this offseason has been centered on Freeney and Mathis making the switch defensively but on Sunday, it was their backups who helped the defense hold the Rams to three points.

Still a young player with the Colts, Hughes admitted he feels like a rookie having to change positions but is ready to ride the momentum into the regular season.

"Everybody around here has a fresh start.  It's a new coach, new GM and we are just all trying to go out there and play hard," Hughes said.  "It felt good to just kind of get the season started off well.  Everyone went out there and executed, got better and now we need to see the film and see how we can improve in camp.

"I'm happy, but we're still learning.  This is all new for me and (Robert Mathis).  We've never played outside linebacker because we really are defensive ends.  Now, we are just learning and taking it day-by-day.  We've got great coaches.  They're always telling us what we need to do, helping us out.  We're just trying to get better."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard's 2022 Season Press Conference at 4:00 PM

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Colts Facebook page.

news

Colts Running Back Jonathan Taylor Ranked No. 5 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Taylor is the highest-ranked Colts player on NFL Network's annual list since Peyton Manning following the 2010 season.

news

Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Ranked No. 18 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Leonard is the highest-ranked Colts defensive player on NFL Network's Top 100 Players list since Dwight Freeney in 2011.

news

Colts Check Off Key Boxes in Dress Rehearsal, Final Audition

The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday played host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their third and final preseason matchup, giving the team both its 2022 dress rehearsal for the top units and a final audition for those hoping to snag a final roster spot.

news

Why Matt Ryan Is Exiting Preseason Feeling Confident In Colts' Offense

Ryan played 13 snaps in the Colts' preseason finale Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – his final tune-up before making his Colts regular season debut Sept. 11 against the Houston Texans.

news

Matt Ryan To Face Tom Brady In Colts' Final Preseason Game Saturday At Lucas Oil Stadium Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan and the Colts' starters will play about a half, while Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said on Thursday Brady and his team's healthy starters will play in Saturday's preseason finale.

news

Colts' RB Jonathan Taylor, LB Shaquille Leonard To Be Honored Among NFL's Top 20 Players

Taylor and Leonard were both voted by their peers as top-20 players in NFL Network's annual Top 100 Players ranking. Where the two Colts All-Pros are ranked will be revealed Sunday evening.

news

2022 Colts Fan Of The Year Nominations Open Though Oct. 3

The 2022 Colts Fan Of The Year will win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz and could be named the 2022 NFL Ultimate Fan Of The Year.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Preseason Week 3 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Left Guard Quenton Nelson Ranked No. 28 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Nelson is one of five players in the last 50 years to be named a first-team AP All-Pro in each of his first three seasons.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Preseason Week 2 Game vs. Detroit Lions

The Colts released their preseason Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner Ranked No. 66 On NFL Network's Top 100 Players Of 2022

Buckner was honored by his peers as being among the league's top 100 players for the third consecutive year.

Super Hero Pack

Super Hero Pack

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead for just $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising