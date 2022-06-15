Colts Sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Odenigbo, 6-3, 258 pounds, has played in 41 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2018, 2021), New York Giants (2021), Minnesota Vikings (2017-20) and Arizona Cardinals (2018) and has compiled 70 tackles (39 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and two special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has registered one solo tackle. Odenigbo was originally selected by the Vikings in the seventh round (220th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.