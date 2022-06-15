Colts Sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Odenigbo has 10 1/2 sacks in 41 games with the Cardinals, Vikings and Browns in his four-year career. 

Jun 15, 2022 at 02:59 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

transaction_1920x1080 (29)

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

Odenigbo, 6-3, 258 pounds, has played in 41 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Cleveland Browns (2018, 2021), New York Giants (2021), Minnesota Vikings (2017-20) and Arizona Cardinals (2018) and has compiled 70 tackles (39 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and two special teams stops. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has registered one solo tackle. Odenigbo was originally selected by the Vikings in the seventh round (220th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2021, Odenigbo saw action in nine games with the Browns and recorded 11 tackles (five solo), one fumble recovery and two special teams stops. His full name is pronounced If-AH-Dee Oh-DEN-EE-bo.

