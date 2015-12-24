Ideal Christmas Gift Comes Thanks To Colts, DIRECTV

Intro: Thanks to DIRECTV and the Indianapolis Colts, Jenna Nizamoff found the prefect Christmas gift for her father, while almost forgetting she had stumbled upon such a chance.

Dec 24, 2015 at 12:04 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

DirectFan.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – The search for a Christmas present led Jenna Nizamoff just feet away from an NFL game.

Perusing Colts.com in hopes to find a gift for her father, Eric, Jenna came across a contest from DIRECTV.

Jenna had forgotten about entering the all expenses paid trip to see the Colts and Texans live.

Why was a random "317" area code calling her?

"(The Colts) called me and they were like, 'Congrats you won this prize!' And I was like, 'What?' I thought it was fake, but then of course I was very excited," Jenna says.

The prize package coming to Jenna was better than anything she could have imagined in scouring the website for her father's Christmas gift.

Eric and Jenna Nizamoff were being flown to Indianapolis to watch the Colts/Texans, stay in downtown Indianapolis, have pre-game sideline passes and cash for their weekend trip.

Growing up in Avon, Indiana, Eric's team was always the Colts.

When the Colts moved to Indianapolis, Eric was on board and has never jumped ship.

JennaFan.jpg

Jenna spent her childhood in Naples, FL, but the fandom of Eric never wavered, while eventually making its way to his daughter.

In high school, Jenna became more and more interested in football while watching Colts games with her father.

Bonding over the game of football brought Jenna and her father closer. She even wrote her college essay to the University of Notre Dame on this very subject.

When the Colts called Jenna in early December to inform her of winning the contest, she didn't need to think twice about who was going to accompany her.

"There was never a question I was going to take my dad," Jenna says.

Jenna, who now lives in New York after college, and her father flew into Indianapolis last Saturday.

With her father's best friend from high school still living in Indianapolis, father and daughter made the stops around Indianapolis at St. Elmo Steak House and the Slippery Noodle.

Some Sunday morning tailgating commenced before they headed into Lucas Oil Stadium and onto the field for pre-game warmups.

Ironically enough, Jenna and Eric are planning on being at a second straight Colts game this Sunday when they gather in Florida for Christmas.

This gift, courtesy of the Colts and DIRECTV, was opened a bit early, but safe to say it was a great surprise.

"Even when I am in New York, I'm always texting (my dad) during games so it was really fun (to be there)," Jenna says.

"I'm a Colts fan, but he's a huge Colts fan, so I'm glad I got to take him and it was a good Christmas gift."

  • DIRECTV presented the Launch to Lucas Oil Stadium promotion in 2015 to give Colts fans who live out of state the opportunity to come see their favorite team live at Lucas Oil Stadium for one select home game. Winners received round trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations, two pre-game sideline passes, two game tickets, supplemental cash, an autographed Andrew Luck jersey and football. Be sure to check back in 2016 for your chance to win.*
