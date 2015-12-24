Ideal Christmas Gift Comes Thanks To Colts, DIRECTV

Jenna spent her childhood in Naples, FL, but the fandom of Eric never wavered, while eventually making its way to his daughter.

In high school, Jenna became more and more interested in football while watching Colts games with her father.

Bonding over the game of football brought Jenna and her father closer. She even wrote her college essay to the University of Notre Dame on this very subject.

When the Colts called Jenna in early December to inform her of winning the contest, she didn't need to think twice about who was going to accompany her.

"There was never a question I was going to take my dad," Jenna says.

Jenna, who now lives in New York after college, and her father flew into Indianapolis last Saturday.

With her father's best friend from high school still living in Indianapolis, father and daughter made the stops around Indianapolis at St. Elmo Steak House and the Slippery Noodle.

Some Sunday morning tailgating commenced before they headed into Lucas Oil Stadium and onto the field for pre-game warmups.

Ironically enough, Jenna and Eric are planning on being at a second straight Colts game this Sunday when they gather in Florida for Christmas.

This gift, courtesy of the Colts and DIRECTV, was opened a bit early, but safe to say it was a great surprise.

"Even when I am in New York, I'm always texting (my dad) during games so it was really fun (to be there)," Jenna says.

"I'm a Colts fan, but he's a huge Colts fan, so I'm glad I got to take him and it was a good Christmas gift."