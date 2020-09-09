Transactions

Colts Sign Safety Ibraheim Campbell To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced they have signed safety Ibraheim Campbell to their practice squad.

Sep 09, 2020 at 10:01 AM
Colts Communications
Campbell, 5-11, 210 pounds, most recently participated in 2020 training camp with the Tennessee Titans. He has played in 53 career games (15 starts) in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2018-19), New York Jets (2018), Dallas Cowboys (2018), Houston Texans (2017) and Cleveland Browns (2015-17) and has totaled 100 tackles (75 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, one pass defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 15 special teams stops. Campbell has appeared in two postseason contests and has compiled two solo tackles and one special teams stop. He was originally selected by the Browns in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

