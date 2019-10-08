Colts Sign TE Ian Bunting To Practice Squad

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Ian Bunting to the practice squad.

Bunting, 6-7, 255 pounds, spent time on the New York Jets' practice squad earlier this season. He participated in the Chicago Bears' 2019 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on August 31. Bunting originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2019.