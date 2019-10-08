Colts Sign TE Ian Bunting To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today announced the signing of tight end Ian Bunting to their practice squad.

Oct 08, 2019 at 02:40 PM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
100819_bunting-transaction

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today signed tight end Ian Bunting to the practice squad.

Bunting, 6-7, 255 pounds, spent time on the New York Jets' practice squad earlier this season. He participated in the Chicago Bears' 2019 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on August 31. Bunting originally signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2019.

Collegiately, Bunting played in 13 games (four starts) at California in 2018 as a graduate transfer and compiled 18 receptions for 195 yards. Prior to California, he spent four seasons at Michigan (2014-17). Bunting appeared in 34 games (eight starts) with the Wolverines and caught 10 passes for 118 yards. He was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2015-17).

