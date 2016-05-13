"Humbled" D'Joun Smith Ready For Year Two

The Colts' defense would be in a pretty ideal situation if Smith's play on the field does rise to another level this season.

On the roster, the Colts currently have three defensive backs with ample playing time in their careers.

Vontae Davis, Patrick Robinson and Darius Butler are the lead guys at the cornerback position.

If Smith can show the ability to play a nickel and an outside cornerback role in 2016, he's going to be of great value to Ted Monachino's defense.

Now healthy, Smith could go from a player marred by injuries in 2015 to a key future piece of the Colts' defense this season.

"We put that one behind us," Chuck Pagano says of Smith's first season. "I think he's put it behind him.