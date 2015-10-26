Huge Ratings for NFL's 1st Global Live Stream

More people watched than the average Monday Night Football game.

Oct 26, 2015 at 03:41 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/steve.jpg
Steve Andress

Colts Media Reporter

EARTH --- It was the big question going into the Jaguars and Bills game broadcast exclusively on Yahoo! Sunday morning, the first time an NFL game has been broadcast solely on-line.

How many people would watch?

It looks like the answer is yes. Yahoo! and the NFL announced Monday the Jaguars and Bills game played in London with a 9:30 AM eastern time kickoff garnered 33.6 million total views, with 15.2 million unique visitors.

To put that into perspective, the 15.2 million unique visitors is a little less than the average Thursday Night Football Game (17.6 million viewers, simulcast on network and cable TV) but more than the average Monday Night Football Game (13.5 million viewers, on cable TV).

"We are incredibly excited by the fact we took a game that would have been viewed by a relatively limited television audience in the United States and by distributing it digitally were able to attract a global audience of over 15 million viewers," NFL senior vice president Hans Schroeder said.

Sunday's audience was almost twice the size of the average audience (7.9 million) that TBS attracted for last week's NLCS between the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets, two teams from two of the top three largest markets in the country.

Yahoo! has to be pleased too, considering it was only guaranteeing its advertisers a minimum of 3.5 million streams.

Yahoo! paid the NFL $20 million to stream the game and now knows (along with advertisers) the size of audience it can garner in the future.

33% of those visitors were international. It was the first time international viewers could access a National Football League game without cable or satellite.

This news comes after the NFL announced last week that it has extended an agreement to play regular season games at Wembley Stadium in London for an additional five years, with the Jaguars also committing to play annually at Wembley every year throughout the agreement.

With the Colts in the same division, you have wonder if they will be playing a game in a soccer stadium (and on a digital screen) in the coming years.

 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 4 Game Vs. Miami Dolphins

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

By The Numbers: Titans 25, Colts 16 (2021 Week 3)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 3 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Colts Announce Seven Inactive Players For Week 3 Game vs. Tennessee Titans

Right tackle Braden Smith was announced Friday as out for today's game. 
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Titans, Week 3

As the Colts head to Tennessee to face the Titans in an AFC South clash, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 3?
news

Colts Mailbag: Red Zone Field Goals, Derrick Henry, Julio Jones 

The Colts head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans this week and fans had questions about last weekend's loss to the Rams and how this defense will try to contain Derrick Henry and Julio Jones. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 3 Game Vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Check it out below:
news

'That's Basically The Story:' Colts Hope To Clean Up Red Zone Struggles

The Indianapolis Colts converted just 1-of-4 red zone trips to touchdowns in Sunday's three-point loss to the Los Angeles Rams; Indy also scored zero points on two separate goal-to-go opportunities. The Colts hope to turn it around offensively and take advantage in those situations, starting next Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
news

By The Numbers: Rams 27, Colts 24 (2021 Week 2)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 2 game of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Hall Of Fame Ring Ceremony A 'Full-Circle' Moment For Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning

In August, all-time Indianapolis Colts greats Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning received their gold jackets and were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Sunday, at halftime of the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, James and Manning received their Hall of Fame rings.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Rams, Week 2

As the Colts head into their second game of the season against a high-powered NFC West opponent, which players could help your fantasy team out in Week 2?
news

Braden Smith, Xavier Rhodes Ruled Out Vs. Los Angeles Rams; Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye Questionable

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 2 on Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the second game of 2021?
news

Colts Mailbag: Can Offense Get More Explosive Plays Vs. Los Angeles Rams' Defense?

The Colts face another test in Week 2 with the Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising