How Will The Colts Defense Change In 2016?

Attacking. Multiple. Simplified.

That's what the Colts' defense is striving for in 2016.

Monachino's arrival to Indianapolis this offseason comes after 11 NFL seasons coaching in the defensive front seven.

The Colts hope to pair that with the naturally defensive minded Pagano, who calls himself the "assistant secondary coach" this season.

From 2010-11, Monachino and Pagano were on the Ravens' defensive staff together.

Ever since the two re-joined this past January, the new coordinator knew where priority No. 1 was at his new job.

"I'm a pressure guy," Monachino said. "I think the best pass defense is a good pass rush, and that's where we're going to begin in the system. But there's (also) enough variety that you're really not going to know who it is and from where they're coming."

That's music to the ears of Robert Mathis, who still brings a "dominant" trait to the pass rush, per Monachino.

"He's very attacking," Mathis says of Monachino. "He's going to dictate to you before you dictate to him from an offensive and defensive perspective on football."

With the Colts now more than halfway through their install period this offseason, D'Qwell Jackson is seeing what Pagano promised back in January.

Jackson, the voice of the Colts defense, is clearly on board.

"Chuck reached out to a few of us when we made the hire (saying), 'You are going to love him,'" Jackson says.