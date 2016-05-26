How Will The Colts Defense Change In 2016?

Intro: With new defensive coordinator Ted Monachino arriving to Indianapolis in the offseason, there’s been plenty of intrigue into how his defense will look.

May 26, 2016 at 01:15 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

MonachinoPagano.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – It could be Chuck Pagano talking inside of a ballroom at the Boca Raton Resort in Florida.

Or Ted Monachino inside the media room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

No matter the month of the offseason, or the miles separating the two Colts coaches, the defensive message in 2016 is quite consistent.

Pagano: "We want to be multiple. We want to be simple-me, complex-you. We always want to be aggressive, we want to be attacking, we want to be sound. When you turn the film on, the hallmark of a great defense is a great tackling defense and we want to be a great tackling defense and accentuate, put a premium on fundamentals and technique and communication. Hopefully when our opponent turns on the film next season and they start to study us next season it looks like we've got 12, 13, 14 players out there with guys running around with their hair on fire wrecking havoc."

Monachino: "You should be able to expect simple and sound, you should be able to expect fast and physical, you should be able to expect that all of our guys are going to do what they do best most often, and you're going to see that we play together really well. We have tried to clean up some things and take some of the gray out of the system and make it as clean as we could so they could play fast."

Attacking. Multiple. Simplified.

That's what the Colts' defense is striving for in 2016.

Monachino's arrival to Indianapolis this offseason comes after 11 NFL seasons coaching in the defensive front seven.

The Colts hope to pair that with the naturally defensive minded Pagano, who calls himself the "assistant secondary coach" this season.

From 2010-11, Monachino and Pagano were on the Ravens' defensive staff together.

Ever since the two re-joined this past January, the new coordinator knew where priority No. 1 was at his new job.

"I'm a pressure guy," Monachino said. "I think the best pass defense is a good pass rush, and that's where we're going to begin in the system. But there's (also) enough variety that you're really not going to know who it is and from where they're coming."

That's music to the ears of Robert Mathis, who still brings a "dominant" trait to the pass rush, per Monachino.

"He's very attacking," Mathis says of Monachino. "He's going to dictate to you before you dictate to him from an offensive and defensive perspective on football."

With the Colts now more than halfway through their install period this offseason, D'Qwell Jackson is seeing what Pagano promised back in January.

Jackson, the voice of the Colts defense, is clearly on board.

"Chuck reached out to a few of us when we made the hire (saying), 'You are going to love him,'" Jackson says.

"The question was what type of defense are we going to run? 'We are going to attack. We are going to play aggressive football.' That was all that needed to be said."

2016 Organized Team Activities (OTA) - Week 6 - #1

2016 Organized Team Activities (OTA) - Week 6 - #1

No Title
1 / 223
No Title
2 / 223
No Title
3 / 223
No Title
4 / 223
No Title
5 / 223
No Title
6 / 223
No Title
7 / 223
No Title
8 / 223
No Title
9 / 223
No Title
10 / 223
No Title
11 / 223
No Title
12 / 223
No Title
13 / 223
No Title
14 / 223
No Title
15 / 223
No Title
16 / 223
No Title
17 / 223
No Title
18 / 223
No Title
19 / 223
No Title
20 / 223
No Title
21 / 223
No Title
22 / 223
No Title
23 / 223
No Title
24 / 223
No Title
25 / 223
No Title
26 / 223
No Title
27 / 223
No Title
28 / 223
No Title
29 / 223
No Title
30 / 223
No Title
31 / 223
No Title
32 / 223
No Title
33 / 223
No Title
34 / 223
No Title
35 / 223
No Title
36 / 223
No Title
37 / 223
No Title
38 / 223
No Title
39 / 223
No Title
40 / 223
No Title
41 / 223
No Title
42 / 223
No Title
43 / 223
No Title
44 / 223
No Title
45 / 223
No Title
46 / 223
No Title
47 / 223
No Title
48 / 223
No Title
49 / 223
No Title
50 / 223
No Title
51 / 223
No Title
52 / 223
No Title
53 / 223
No Title
54 / 223
No Title
55 / 223
No Title
56 / 223
No Title
57 / 223
No Title
58 / 223
No Title
59 / 223
No Title
60 / 223
No Title
61 / 223
No Title
62 / 223
No Title
63 / 223
No Title
64 / 223
No Title
65 / 223
No Title
66 / 223
No Title
67 / 223
No Title
68 / 223
No Title
69 / 223
No Title
70 / 223
No Title
71 / 223
No Title
72 / 223
No Title
73 / 223
No Title
74 / 223
No Title
75 / 223
No Title
76 / 223
No Title
77 / 223
No Title
78 / 223
No Title
79 / 223
No Title
80 / 223
No Title
81 / 223
No Title
82 / 223
No Title
83 / 223
No Title
84 / 223
No Title
85 / 223
No Title
86 / 223
No Title
87 / 223
No Title
88 / 223
No Title
89 / 223
No Title
90 / 223
No Title
91 / 223
No Title
92 / 223
No Title
93 / 223
No Title
94 / 223
No Title
95 / 223
No Title
96 / 223
No Title
97 / 223
No Title
98 / 223
No Title
99 / 223
No Title
100 / 223
No Title
101 / 223
No Title
102 / 223
No Title
103 / 223
No Title
104 / 223
No Title
105 / 223
No Title
106 / 223
No Title
107 / 223
No Title
108 / 223
No Title
109 / 223
No Title
110 / 223
No Title
111 / 223
No Title
112 / 223
No Title
113 / 223
No Title
114 / 223
No Title
115 / 223
No Title
116 / 223
No Title
117 / 223
No Title
118 / 223
No Title
119 / 223
No Title
120 / 223
No Title
121 / 223
No Title
122 / 223
No Title
123 / 223
No Title
124 / 223
No Title
125 / 223
No Title
126 / 223
No Title
127 / 223
No Title
128 / 223
No Title
129 / 223
No Title
130 / 223
No Title
131 / 223
No Title
132 / 223
No Title
133 / 223
No Title
134 / 223
No Title
135 / 223
No Title
136 / 223
No Title
137 / 223
No Title
138 / 223
No Title
139 / 223
No Title
140 / 223
No Title
141 / 223
No Title
142 / 223
No Title
143 / 223
No Title
144 / 223
No Title
145 / 223
No Title
146 / 223
No Title
147 / 223
No Title
148 / 223
No Title
149 / 223
No Title
150 / 223
No Title
151 / 223
No Title
152 / 223
No Title
153 / 223
No Title
154 / 223
No Title
155 / 223
No Title
156 / 223
No Title
157 / 223
No Title
158 / 223
No Title
159 / 223
No Title
160 / 223
No Title
161 / 223
No Title
162 / 223
No Title
163 / 223
No Title
164 / 223
No Title
165 / 223
No Title
166 / 223
No Title
167 / 223
No Title
168 / 223
No Title
169 / 223
No Title
170 / 223
No Title
171 / 223
No Title
172 / 223
No Title
173 / 223
No Title
174 / 223
No Title
175 / 223
No Title
176 / 223
No Title
177 / 223
No Title
178 / 223
No Title
179 / 223
No Title
180 / 223
No Title
181 / 223
No Title
182 / 223
No Title
183 / 223
No Title
184 / 223
No Title
185 / 223
No Title
186 / 223
No Title
187 / 223
No Title
188 / 223
No Title
189 / 223
No Title
190 / 223
No Title
191 / 223
No Title
192 / 223
No Title
193 / 223
No Title
194 / 223
No Title
195 / 223
No Title
196 / 223
No Title
197 / 223
No Title
198 / 223
No Title
199 / 223
No Title
200 / 223
No Title
201 / 223
No Title
202 / 223
No Title
203 / 223
No Title
204 / 223
No Title
205 / 223
No Title
206 / 223
No Title
207 / 223
No Title
208 / 223
No Title
209 / 223
No Title
210 / 223
No Title
211 / 223
No Title
212 / 223
No Title
213 / 223
No Title
214 / 223
No Title
215 / 223
No Title
216 / 223
No Title
217 / 223
No Title
218 / 223
No Title
219 / 223
No Title
220 / 223
No Title
221 / 223
No Title
222 / 223
No Title
223 / 223
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

With Stifling Run Defense, Colts See Strong Foundation Being Built Under Gus Bradley

The Colts enter Week 3 second in the NFL in yards per rush allowed (2.7).

news

7 Colts Greats Nominated For Pro Football Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2023

Defensive end Dwight Freeney is a nominee in his first year of eligibility, while wide receiver Reggie Wayne was a finalist and defensive end Robert Mathis was a semifinalist last year.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 3 Game vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 3 home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Check it out below:

news

Matt Ryan 'Good' After Rolling Up Hand Late Against Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said he's feeling "good" after appearing to roll up his right throwing arm/hand late in Sunday's road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts Will 'Evaluate Everything' After Shutout Loss To Jaguars

The Colts fell, 24-0, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at TIAA Bank Field.

news

Colts LB Zaire Franklin Sets 'Great Example' With Defense, Special Teams Double-Dip Against Texans

Franklin played all 70 defensive snaps as well as 17 special teams snaps in the Colts' 20-20-20 tie with the Houston Texans in Week 1.

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named Week 1 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor rushed 31 times for 161 yards with a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans on Sunday, and it's the sixth time the 2021 AP All-Pro running back has earned the honor.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart Week 2 Game At Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium. Check it out below:

news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Nominated For Week 1 FedEx Ground Player Of The Week

Taylor rushed 32 times for 161 yards with a touchdown in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans on Sunday.

news

'It Means a Ton:' Quenton Nelson 'Thankful' After Signing Contract Extension with Colts

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson on Saturday night signed a long-term contract extension, keeping him in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future. He reacted to the news after Sunday's Week 1 tie against the Houston Texans.

news

'Swimming in Deep Water:' Colts Defense Comes On Strong Late in Season Opener

The Indianapolis Colts' defense found its footing in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 2022 season opener against the Houston Texans — and was downright stingy on a couple late key drives. The unit hopes for a better overall performance heading into its Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Colts' Trust In Jonathan Taylor Shines In Fourth Quarter Against Texans

Jonathan Taylor carried nine times for 70 yards to pace the Colts to erasing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit in Sunday's Week 1 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans.

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Limited Offer: Secure Your Super Hero Pack!

Get all 3 AFC South home matchups PLUS an exclusive "Blue" bobblehead, starting at $130!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising