Colts Take Over First Place With 30-23 Victory Over Texans

The Indianapolis Colts improved to 4-2 on the year with their 30-23 victory over the Houston Texans (4-3) today in their AFC South Division showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are the stats and highlights from today's matchup.

Oct 20, 2019 at 04:13 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

Game Photos: Colts vs. Texans

See all the best action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the AFC South rival Houston Texans.

D5B_2800
1 / 69
D5B_2272
2 / 69
D5B_2124
3 / 69
D5B_2486
4 / 69
D5B_2470
5 / 69
2019_1020_HOU_4850
6 / 69
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1020_HOU_4852
7 / 69
Indianapolis Colts
D5B_2423
8 / 69
D5B_2395
9 / 69
D5B_2317
10 / 69
D5B_2313
11 / 69
D5B_2243
12 / 69
D5B_2194
13 / 69
D5B_2133
14 / 69
D5B_2106
15 / 69
D5B_2633
16 / 69
D5B_2776
17 / 69
D5B_2719
18 / 69
D5B_2675
19 / 69
D5B_2640
20 / 69
D5B_2880
21 / 69
D5B_3210
22 / 69
D5B_3249
23 / 69
D5B_3260
24 / 69
D5B_3164
25 / 69
D5B_3170
26 / 69
D5B_3180
27 / 69
D5B_3114
28 / 69
D5B_3144
29 / 69
D5B_2971
30 / 69
D5B_3080
31 / 69
D5B_3097
32 / 69
D5A_1613
33 / 69
D5A_1757
34 / 69
D5B_3651
35 / 69
D5B_3584
36 / 69
D5B_3585
37 / 69
D5B_3637
38 / 69
D5A_1788
39 / 69
2019_1020_HOU_7260
40 / 69
Indianapolis Colts
2019_1020_HOU_7262
41 / 69
Indianapolis Colts
D5B_3693
42 / 69
D4C_3269
43 / 69
D5B_3550
44 / 69
D5B_3891
45 / 69
D5B_4182
46 / 69
D5B_4105
47 / 69
D5B_4091
48 / 69
D5B_4020
49 / 69
D5B_4051
50 / 69
D4C_3449
51 / 69
D5B_4521
52 / 69
D5B_4351
53 / 69
D5B_4505
54 / 69
D5B_4256
55 / 69
D5B_4296
56 / 69
D5B_3690
57 / 69
D5B_4340
58 / 69
D5B_3860
59 / 69
D5B_3325
60 / 69
D5A_1790
61 / 69
D5B_3285
62 / 69
D4C_3220
63 / 69
D5A_1763
64 / 69
D5B_3272
65 / 69
D5A_2021
66 / 69
D5A_2051
67 / 69
D5A_2043
68 / 69
D5B_4767
69 / 69
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 4-2 on the year with their 30-23 victory over the Houston Texans (4-3) today in their AFC South Division showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are the stats and highlights from today's matchup.

PREGAME

The following Colts players are inactive for today's game:

• WR Parris Campbell
• T/G Le'Raven Clark
• DT Trevon Coley
• S Malik Hooker
• DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
• CB Kenny Moore II
• RB Jonathan Williams

Lineup changes

The Colts are expecting the following lineup changes today:

— Rock Ya-Sin is expected to start at cornerback in place of Kenny Moore II.

— Khari Willis is expected to start at safety in place of Malik Hooker.

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 10

Here's everything you need to know before Jeff Saturday's interim head coaching debut on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Practice Notebook: Parks Frazier Aims To Be 'Aggressive, But In My Own Way' As Colts' Offensive Playcaller

Frazier will call plays for the Colts starting with Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Colts Mailbag: Jeff Saturday's Impact As Interim Head Coach, Why Parks Frazier Was Picked To Call Plays

The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 10 with plenty of questions on Jeff Saturday being hired as interim head coach, and why he chose Parks Frazier to be the team's offensive playcaller going forward.

news

Colts Sign RB Jake Funk To Practice Squad, Release RB Phillip Lindsay From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Thursday.

news

Practice Notebook: Colts Get Back To Football With Jeff Saturday As Interim Head Coach

After a whirlwind 48 hours, Jeff Saturday coached his first practice as the Colts' interim head coach on Wednesday.

news

How Jeff Saturday Made Strong, Authentic First Impression On Colts Players: 'The Energy He Brought, I Was Feeling It'

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday addressed his team Wednesday morning for the first time since being hired on Monday, and players came away with strong first impressions of their new coach.

news

Colts Sign TE Darrell Daniels To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move on Wednesday.

news

Parks Frazier To Call Colts' Offensive Plays Under Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday

Frazier has been a part of the Colts' offensive coaching staff since 2018.

news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Check it out below:

news

5 Things Learned: Why Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard Hired Jeff Saturday As Colts' Interim Head Coach

The Colts on Monday parted ways with Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. On Monday evening, Saturday, Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard discussed why the changes were made, and what their expectations are for the rest of the 2022 season.

news

Colts Name Jeff Saturday Interim Head Coach

The Colts will hold a press conference at 8 p.m. Monday.

news

Colts Part Ways With Head Coach Frank Reich

The Colts made the announcement on Monday.

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Season Ticket Deposits Available Now!

Join the priority list now for 2023 season tickets! Place a deposit today and you'll be the first in line to get the best seats, benefits & more!

Request Info
Advertising