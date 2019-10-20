Colts Take Over First Place With 30-23 Victory Over Texans

See all the best action on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Indianapolis Colts take on the AFC South rival Houston Texans.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts improved to 4-2 on the year with their 30-23 victory over the Houston Texans (4-3) today in their AFC South Division showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are the stats and highlights from today's matchup.
PREGAME
The following Colts players are inactive for today's game:
• WR Parris Campbell
• T/G Le'Raven Clark
• DT Trevon Coley
• S Malik Hooker
• DT/DE Tyquan Lewis
• CB Kenny Moore II
• RB Jonathan Williams
Lineup changes
The Colts are expecting the following lineup changes today:
— Rock Ya-Sin is expected to start at cornerback in place of Kenny Moore II.
— Khari Willis is expected to start at safety in place of Malik Hooker.