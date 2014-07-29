Horseshoe at High Noon, Hakeem Nicks

What impression did you have of the Colts before you came here** – I had good impressions, especially that playoff run (2012-13). They had the comeback against Kansas City. I liked that a lot. I was a big fan of Andrew. I had some familiarity with the coaches. Everything worked out well, like it is supposed to. It kind of just happened.

Do you have a favorite quote? If so, who did you hear it from and why does it mean something to you – I have a couple, 'The eyes are the window to the soul' and 'Don't let what you can't do interfere with what you can do.' If you worry about what you can't do, it affects what you can do. It makes perfect sense. You can always tell a man's spirit by looking in his eyes. If he's up or down, the eyes let you know.

What does it tell you about someone if he or she doesn't look you in your eyes – You can't trust them. You have to look someone in the eyes. My dad always said, 'When you're talking to somebody and they can't look you in the eyes, they're hiding something from you.'

Best advice you received before entering the NFL and who gave it to you – Antrel Rolle, a safety with the Giants, always talked with me. Osi Umenyiora told me something that always stuck with me. He said if you're in a hospital with iv's strapped to you and the lifeline is going up-and-down, it's like that when you're living life. As long as you're living, there are going to be ups-and-downs. That stuck with me.

How do you deal with the ups-and-downs of this game – Just stay humble about it. There will be ups-and-downs. Know how to handle the situation. You're put in that situation for a reason, and believe you'll come out on top.

Toughest thing about training camp – The long days, long days (smiles). You wake up early and go to bed around 11 o'clock at night. It's long days, and that's part of our profession.

What drives you the most about football – Games. The Sundays, especially the night games – national television. Everybody is watching to see who's going to step up and play big. Something takes over me, and I really can't explain it.

You're still wearing blue. Any feeling about it – I've been wearing blue since college. Carolina blue, Giants blue, Colts blue. I like them (shades of blue) all, but I come from Carolina blue. I'm a Tar Heel. I love the logo. I have it my house all over.

What do you want Colts fans to know about you – That I have a nice sense of humor, but it has to come out. I can be serious at times as well. I can cook real good, too. I can cook just about anything. (What is your favorite to cook?) Fried chicken, collard greens, rice. I always cook rice. Baked beans, cabbage, Soul food.