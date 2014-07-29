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Horseshoe at High Noon, Hakeem Nicks

At the crack of noon each practice day in training camp, Colts.com catches up with a player. Today – Hakeem Nicks.

Jul 29, 2014 at 05:00 AM
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ANDERSON – Hakeem Nicks is starting his first year with the Colts, his sixth in the NFL.  With training camp underway, Colts.com catches up with him.

Most fun thing I did during the summer – The most fun thing I did was spend time with my daughter, Harmony, and proposing to my fiancée, Ariel.

Teammate I expect to have a great camp and why – I like Donte Moncrief.  I like the way the way he's working.  He's a young guy.  He's been real focused.  He has his own style.  I feel he's ready to come in and help out a lot.

**

What teammate have you gotten close to and how** – Andrew (Luck).  We always spend a lot of film time together, always spend time together talking over plays.  We developed that relationship.  We talk on the phone a lot and meet in the morning before meetings.  (The bond) is very important.  You have to have that.  You have to know each other on and off the field.  You have to be on the same page.

How long does it take a quarterback and receiver to develop the unspoken communication – It all depends on how you feel each other out.  I think Andrew and I felt each other out pretty good and fairly quickly.  I put in the extra time as well.  I made sure I met with him over the summer to get some timing down.

Are his strengths more mental or physical, or both – I think both are off the charts.  I've been studying his game.  He's a great competitor, a great leader.  He brings a lot to the table, and he never gives up.  You need that and want that in the leader of an offense.

**

Hakeem Nicks Agrees to Terms

The Colts have agreed to terms with wide receiver Hakeem Nicks!

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**

You're from Philly, do you remember Marvin Harrison – I was born in Philly, but I moved to Charlotte when I was 10, but I know Marvin Harrison.  I remember him (most) from being with the Colts.  When I was in college, we used to watch (film) cut-ups of him.

What are you working on specifically in camp – Timing and routes, getting better, working my craft, releases, catching the ball, things like that.

How has it been moving to another team – It's still a transition.  I'm still trying to adapt, feel everybody out.  I think for the most part they've welcomed me pretty well.  We'll be on the same page.

Who was the NFL player you wanted to meet the most before you made the league and why – Ray Lewis.  His inspiration brought a lot.  Everybody knew Ray Lewis growing up as a kid.  As a kid, he was like a monster on the field (for) the great energy and excitement he brought to that defense in Baltimore.  I'm a different kind of guy, but I like that in a leader of a team.

**

What impression did you have of the Colts before you came here** – I had good impressions, especially that playoff run (2012-13).  They had the comeback against Kansas City.  I liked that a lot.  I was a big fan of Andrew.  I had some familiarity with the coaches.  Everything worked out well, like it is supposed to.  It kind of just happened.

Do you have a favorite quote?  If so, who did you hear it from and why does it mean something to you – I have a couple, 'The eyes are the window to the soul' and 'Don't let what you can't do interfere with what you can do.'  If you worry about what you can't do, it affects what you can do.  It makes perfect sense.  You can always tell a man's spirit by looking in his eyes.  If he's up or down, the eyes let you know.

What does it tell you about someone if he or she doesn't look you in your eyes – You can't trust them.  You have to look someone in the eyes.  My dad always said, 'When you're talking to somebody and they can't look you in the eyes, they're hiding something from you.'

Best advice you received before entering the NFL and who gave it to you – Antrel Rolle, a safety with the Giants, always talked with me.  Osi Umenyiora told me something that always stuck with me.  He said if you're in a hospital with iv's strapped to you and the lifeline is going up-and-down, it's like that when you're living life.  As long as you're living, there are going to be ups-and-downs.  That stuck with me.

How do you deal with the ups-and-downs of this game – Just stay humble about it.  There will be ups-and-downs.  Know how to handle the situation.  You're put in that situation for a reason, and believe you'll come out on top.

Toughest thing about training camp – The long days, long days (smiles).  You wake up early and go to bed around 11 o'clock at night.  It's long days, and that's part of our profession.

What drives you the most about football – Games.  The Sundays, especially the night games – national television.  Everybody is watching to see who's going to step up and play big.  Something takes over me, and I really can't explain it.

You're still wearing blue.  Any feeling about it – I've been wearing blue since college.  Carolina blue, Giants blue, Colts blue.  I like them (shades of blue) all, but I come from Carolina blue.  I'm a Tar Heel.  I love the logo.  I have it my house all over.

What do you want Colts fans to know about you – That I have a nice sense of humor, but it has to come out.  I can be serious at times as well.  I can cook real good, too.  I can cook just about anything. (What is your favorite to cook?) Fried chicken, collard greens, rice.  I always cook rice.  Baked beans, cabbage, Soul food.

At meals, do you eat with position guys or do you mix it up– I eat with whoever.  I'll sit at any table and start a conversation.  I'm easy like that.  It's some of best bonding – talking and communicating with each other.

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