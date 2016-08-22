Henry Anderson Off PUP List And Returning To Practice

Intro: When the Colts get on the practice field Tuesday afternoon, second-year defensive end Henry Anderson will be participating. Why is Anderson taking the next step in his rehab?

Aug 22, 2016 at 09:32 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

AndersonPic.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS – It's the good (really good) news that came from Chuck Pagano's press conference on Monday.

Lost in the shuffle of the injuries at the backend of the Colts' defense right now, there's a promising sign coming to the front of that unit.

Henry Anderson has been removed from the PUP list and will begin practicing on Tuesday afternoon.

The Colts have yet to see Anderson in a practice setting this year, but defensive line coach Gary Emanuel likes what his budding defensive end has done in a non-contact setting.

"Coach Emanuel watched a couple of those workouts and thought that (Anderson) looked as better as he's ever been," Chuck Pagano said on Monday.

"Now, it's just a matter of getting him back in one-on-one situations, two-on-one situations and we've got to be smart about that."

Anderson admits that he does feel better than he did last year.

Now playing at a little less than 300 pounds, down from his 2015 playing weight, Anderson also acknowledges that being in an "uncontrolled" setting of engaging opposing blockers is the next, and necessary, step.

"I felt like I reached a point with the trainers that there wasn't really much more that I could be doing without actually hitting people," Anderson said on Monday. "I feel like I'm moving definitely better than I was last year."

Now it's time to put Anderson around other bodies in practice settings.

"It's contact and it's being in an environment that isn't controlled and everything isn't safe," Anderson says of getting back to practice for the first time since tearing his ACL last November.

"I just need to be knocked off balance, have to catch myself, put my leg in a weird position, stuff like that. Hitting people is definitely a big part of that and the fact that I won't be in a controlled environment with the trainers."

The mental aspect of being back to practice will be there for Anderson in completely trusting that knee.

There's also the obvious physical part, of seeing how his knee handles consecutive days of practice, increased repetitions and absorbing of double teams weighing more than 600 pounds---things that can't be simulated during rehab.

If that knee of Anderson responds, the Colts could have a linchpin of their defensive future back for Week One of the regular season.

"We'll see," Anderson said of projecting when he will play again.

"We've got to see how it responds to some of these practices and stuff. Tough to tell right now."

2016 Colts Photo Garage - HENRY ANDERSON

A behind the scenes look at Henry's 2016 photo shoot in the #ColtsPhotoGarage

No Title
1 / 39
No Title
2 / 39
No Title
3 / 39
No Title
4 / 39
No Title
5 / 39
No Title
6 / 39
No Title
7 / 39
No Title
8 / 39
No Title
9 / 39
No Title
10 / 39
No Title
11 / 39
No Title
12 / 39
No Title
13 / 39
No Title
14 / 39
No Title
15 / 39
No Title
16 / 39
No Title
17 / 39
No Title
18 / 39
No Title
19 / 39
No Title
20 / 39
No Title
21 / 39
No Title
22 / 39
No Title
23 / 39
No Title
24 / 39
No Title
25 / 39
No Title
26 / 39
No Title
27 / 39
No Title
28 / 39
No Title
29 / 39
No Title
30 / 39
No Title
31 / 39
No Title
32 / 39
No Title
33 / 39
No Title
34 / 39
No Title
35 / 39
No Title
36 / 39
No Title
37 / 39
No Title
38 / 39
No Title
39 / 39
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

JuJu Brents, Josh Downs notch career firsts in Colts' Week 6 loss to Jaguars

Downs snagged his first career touchdown, and a few plays later, Brents recorded his first career interception in the Colts' 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at EverBank Stadium. 
news

Colts disappointed by slow start, turnovers but remain confident in Gardner Minshew after Week 6 loss to Jaguars

The Colts lost, 37-20, to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at EverBank Stadium, the team's ninth consecutive away defeat to their AFC South rivals. 
news

Gardner Minshew downplays 'revenge game' narrative ahead of Colts' Week 6 meeting with Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday will be Minshew's first game against his former team since the Jaguars traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2021 season. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 6 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 6 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Everbank Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts evaluating Anthony Richardson for AC joint injury; Gardner Minshew expected to start Week 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Head coach Shane Steichen said the Colts are still evaluating if Richardson's shoulder injury will lead him to be placed on injured reserve. 
news

How complimentary football, toughness and the NFL's best backup QB delivered the Colts a Week 5 win over the Titans

The Colts' 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday snapped a five-game losing streak to their AFC South rivals. 
news

Colts evaluating Anthony Richardson's right shoulder injury following Week 5 exit vs. Titans

Richardson sustained an injury to his throwing shoulder in the Colts' 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 5 game vs. Tennessee Titans

The Colts released their Week 5 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor will begin practicing Wednesday

Head coach Shane Steichen said he wouldn't rule out Taylor playing Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. 
news

Anthony Richardson, Colts offense show 'unstoppable' upside amid Week 4 loss to Los Angeles Rams

Richardson caught fire in the second half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, offering a glimpse of just how good the Colts' offense can be when things are clicking.
news

Colts K Matt Gay named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3

Gay made all five of his field goal attempts, including a historic four from over 50 yards, in the Colts' 22-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium last Sunday afternoon.
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 4 game vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Colts released their Week 4 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising