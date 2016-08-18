Hall Of Fame Announces Refund Policy From Colts/Packers Game

INDIANAPOLIS – On Thursday morning, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released the following statement regarding the refund policy for those who purchased game tickets to the Colts/Packers contest back on Aug. 7.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker announced today that the Board of Trustees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a 501 (c)(3) not-for-profit institution, approved a special reimbursement plan for all ticketholders to the 2016 Hall of Fame Game. Notwithstanding the language on the tickets, ticketholders will be fully refunded the face-value of their ticket. Additionally, the Hall of Fame will refund all processing, shipping and handling fees, pre-paid parking purchased through the Hall of Fame, pre-sale reservation fees, and one night of hotel accommodations to eligible fans, subject to appropriate review, approval, and verification.

Baker stated: "The Hall of Fame game is our event. We sincerely regret disappointing fans but we believe that cancelling the game was the right thing to do. Respect for players and their safety must always come first, especially by the Hall of Fame. We endeavored to handle, to the best of our ability, these difficult circumstances in the right way. Our focus was on the safety of the players and the best and safest way to communicate the decision to fans, teams, league and the media representatives. We take full responsibility for what occurred at the game. We are doing what is right for our fans. We will learn from this experience so something like this never happens again."

In addition to the increased reimbursements, the Hall of Fame announced it will also provide to ticketholders:

-Four admission tickets to the museum to be used once any time during the next five years.

-A commemorative photo of the Hall of Fame Class of 2016 along with their fellow Hall of Fame members taken on the front steps of the museum;

-A copy of the 2016-17 Pro Football Hall of Fame Yearbook

-The right, before the general public, to purchase a ticket for a future Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony or Pro Football Hall of Fame Game for one year in any of the next five years; and

-A 30 percent discount for the purchase of any merchandise from the museum's online store.

Full information and details about how to take advantage of the reimbursement plan will be forthcoming and will be shared via the Hall's website at www.profootballhof.com/GameRefund or by phone at 844-4HOFTIX (844-446-3849).

Further information and the necessary forms for reimbursement can be found here.

