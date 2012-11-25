GRITTY IS PRETTY

A franchise that made a specialty of glitzy wins has turned a new leaf. After a tough 2-14 season in 2011, the Colts reloaded with personnel and philosophy and after 11 games, the Colts are improved by seven wins from this time last year. On Sunday, Indianapolis beat Buffalo, 20-13. It was a gritty performance.

Nov 25, 2012 at 10:54 AM
redding-01.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

]()

INDIANAPOLIS –At halftime on Sunday against Buffalo, Indianapolis had scored a touchdown on special teams.

The lone offensive touchdown was produced late in the third quarter and after Buffalo cut the score to 20-13 in the final period, Indianapolis made it stand with its defense and by playing keep-away for the game's final three minutes.

It was a full-roster performance in a 20-13 victory that moved the Colts to 7-4.  It was a win that typified the mantra of Head Coach Chuck Pagano about things being for, "The team, the team, the team."

"That's what was preached at halftime, 'Team, team.  Go out there and complete this game.  We did a good job in the first half, now go out there and do an even better job in the second half.'  That's how you build a team," said defensive end Cory Redding.

For the better part of 12 seasons, Indianapolis feasted on glitzy, high-wire victories that sometimes defied logic.

This year, the Colts are 5-1 at home and have displayed the ability to produce close wins.  Four times in 2012, Indianapolis has won in the fourth quarter or overtime.

On Sunday, a punt return was the lone touchdown over the first 30 minutes, while Adam Vinatieri added two field goals.

The Colts moved to a 20-6 advantage in the third quarter on a 15-play, 87-yard drive that reached paydirt when quarterback Andrew Luck (20-of-37 passing for 240 yards) hit wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on an eight-yard scoring play.

The Colts were unable to shake Buffalo and when the Bills scored on a one-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Lee Smith with 11:30 to go, it meant another win would have to be earned late.

Safety Tom Zbikowski swiped a Fitzpatrick pass one possession later, but fumbled the return.  The Bills were shut down by the Indianapolis defense at midfield and punted to the Colts' five with 3:22 left.

From there, the offense ground out two first downs to reach the two-minute warning, then got another on a pass interference penalty to ice the game.

"No question (it was gritty).  You can say it was ugly, but there's nothing more beautiful than a win," said guard Joe Reitz.  "It's tough to win in this league, no matter who you're playing, no matter if you're at home or on the road.  We are happy to get out with a win."

The win put Indianapolis at 7-4, an improvement of seven games from this time last year, and it keeps the team firmly in the AFC playoff hunt.

"It's all about winning.  We had our hands full," said interim head coach Bruce Arians.  "It's not going to get easier.  We'll take every 'W,' and I think our guys earned this one.

"It was a beautiful win.  To be able take the ball off the goal-line after the defensive stand was big, and our special teams contributed.  Offensively, we moved it.  We wanted to score before the half, but we had a busted assignment (that led to a field goal).  Little things were hurting us in the first half that didn't hurt us in the second half.  We played quality football.  Buffalo's quite a football team.  I don't care about their record.  As long we have more points, they are beautiful."

Safety Antoine Bethea is one of the club's most seasoned veterans, and he has seen many types of wins since he joined Indianapolis in 2006.

Bethea will take a victory however it comes, and this year wins have come in the clutch.

"A win is a win.  We'll take them how they come," said Bethea.  "Before, we used to blow teams out.  These win are as good as well.

"Come playoff time, there are not going to be any blowouts.  It's going to be tough.  It's going to be 60 minutes.  It shows resiliency from our team on how we're winning these games."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 13, Post-Super Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with the NFL offseason officially underway after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVII.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Special Teams

Bubba Ventrone's special teams units underwent, successfully, plenty of change in 2022.

news

Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne Not Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Wayne, who finished his career with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 receiving yards, will once again have to wait on taking his place in Canton, while Freeney fell short in his first year of eligibility.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Safeties

The Colts saw strong seasons from seventh-round rookie Rodney Thomas II and veteran Rodney McLeod Jr.

news

How 2 Colts Standouts Are Promoting Financial Literacy Through Foundations, Discussions, Education

Both linebacker Zaire Franklin Franklin and safety Rodney McLeod Jr. are looking to educate and empower youth into creating financial stability for themselves.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Cornerbacks

Stephon Gilmore had a hand – literally – in securing three of the Colts' four victories in 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Linebackers

Zaire Franklin set a franchise record for tackles as the Colts' linebacking corps played at a high level, even without All-Pro Shaquille Leonard for most of the season.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart again were a dominant duo on the interior of the Colts' defensive line, while Yannick Ngakoue led the team with 9 1/2 sacks in 2022.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 6, Post-Senior Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after draft prep began in earnest last week with the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Check it out below.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Offensive Line

The Colts struggled to find continuity on their offensive line early in the season, but improved after settling on a starting five in the second half of 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Tight Ends

Jelani Woods flashed his potential and built a strong foundation as a rookie with the Colts last season.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Wide Receivers

While the Colts' passing offense lagged as a whole, there were some individual bright spots from Reggie Wayne's wide receivers in 2022.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising