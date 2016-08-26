Grigson Ready To Evaluate Colts' Starters Vs. Eagles

With rosters expanded to 90 players — almost double the size of a normal regular season roster — those towards the bottom of the depth chart at various positions get plenty of opportunities to show their worth and earn a spot.

But Week 3 of the preseason, traditionally, is all about the starters.

That doesn't change for the Indianapolis Colts, who take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in both teams' third preseason game of the year.

Traditionally, most starters play at least a half of football in Week 3 of the preseason, and Colts general manager Ryan Grigson says he's more than ready to see where his No. 1 units stack up against a talented Eagles team's starters.

"That's really the pinnacle of your evaluation process at this point — to be able to see your best against their best," Grigson said this week. "We all want to have a good showing and compete out there and put out a good product on the field."

The Philadelphia defense, particularly, is expected to give fits to opposing offenses all year. Under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the Eagles have plenty of talent across the board, but just need to be able to bring it all together to avoid succumbing to many of the problems that plagued their defense last year, when they ranked 28th in points allowed and 30th in the NFL in total yards allowed.

Fletcher Cox should play a big part of that, as the talented defensive lineman — who signed a reported $63 million contract this offseason — will have his best opportunity to get in meaningful preseason reps on Saturday against Andrew Luck and the Colts' offense.