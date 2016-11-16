Grigson On Colts' First Half, Andrew Luck, College Scouting & More

Here's the entire Grigson-Dakich conversation from Tuesday:We're nine games in. What are your thoughts?

Grigson: "Well, I'll tell you what: every year is a big learning experience. It has been for me, that's for darn sure. You know, Chuck (Pagano) and I both in our fifth year have learned a lot along the way; have battled a lot of adversity. I think this year, depth is something that you can never have enough of, especially at the skill positions, you know, starting out the year like we did with all the inactives that were unhealthy scratches. You're just trying to piece together some guys that you can put out there and try to win with that have only been in our building for a short time. Those are hard lessons to learn, but if there's only so many of those guys, I think we've done OK with the guys we've brought in. The mistakes have killed us. We finally had as close to a mistake-free game as possible. We would've loved to have that happen earlier, but it's where we are. You know, we have no one to blame but ourselves for the mishaps and the missed opportunities, because they were definitely there."How frustrating — you're not playing, you're not coaching, you were a player — how frustrating is it to sit up there and watch some of the mistakes, the mental mistakes, the guys are making at different times? I mean, are you a 'Keep it inside' guy? Or are you a 'Pound on the window' guy? What are you?

Grigson: "I'm not going to lie. I've gotten better, and as Jim Irsay would say, 'Become more Presidential.' But I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I'm passionate about the game, I'm passionate about my job. When I see something happen out there that, you know, we get a big 40-yard gain and then you get called back for holding — you're going to have those things, but when it's repeated, you know, that's frustrating. Of course you do your best to keep it in, because I can't do anything; I can't go out there and do anything. It's up to the players. The coaches can't go out there and do anything for them, either. It's up to them. So, yeah, it gets frustrating and you lose your cool once in a while, 'cause that's human nature, and that's just how, I think, both Chuck and I are wired that way. You know, we don't hold back much when it comes to those things."People are like, 'Oh, be professional,' but being professional in sports, at least, is being who you are, and sometimes it comes out in a way that others don't like it. But, hell, it's sports — it's not church.

Grigson: "No, and that's the thing. I think a perspective that outside an NFL building or even a Division 1 basketball, in your case, I think the perspective for someone that's not been in this type of arena, as competitive as it is and all the expectations and demands — I mean, it's going to be a cauldron, of sorts, of emotion, and some guys handle it better than others. Some guys can be just as ticked off as you and be flat-liners and just be Steady Eddie, you know? And that's commendable. But, I don't know — I think it's a game of emotion, it's a game of passion, and … I'm really unchanged. That's just how I am from since I've been a kid."…Let me go into a couple things: where are you at with Andrew Luck's play so far?

Grigson: "It's getting better. I think he's getting better every week. He's really — you know, he's your franchise quarterback, obviously, and all the demands and expectations that come with those things. And then let's be honest: I mean, the contract. I mean, it is what it is. Every team that signs a franchise quarterback to their new deal, things change. And he's interesting in the fact that he really doesn't skirt anything. He does something ill-advised, he will beat his critics at the podium to the question. … He wants to be coached hard, he wants to be told that he's screwing up or not doing right, because he wants to be great. And he's someone I never worry about, but again, you still gotta coach him like you coach the other guys, and you still have to have expectations, and you gotta challenge him just like you challenge the 53rd man on the roster. It's no different."You have brought guys in — the (Rashaan) Melvin kid playing in the back, Frankie Williams and different guys. How do you go about — I've had people asking me this; I've had five different questions on this, so I'm gonna ask the question — how do you go about finding a guy this time of year? What's the process for getting somebody, getting them in? What's the timeline, and then getting them on the active roster or the practice squad?

Grigson: "This time of year it gets more and more difficult, and it gets to be more of a challenge. Like, those first couple weeks, I'll even be out on our Tuesday workouts where we have a slew of guys in, and I usually by Wednesday of that week will have that ironed out. You know, when I first got here when the bullets were flying and I was green as grass, it was sometimes Saturday that we were booking travel for a Tuesday workout. Now it's a lot more streamlined; learned a lot. But at the workouts, I'll even remind the coaches, like, 'Hey guys, this crop that you're looking at right now working out? Not gonna look like this come Week 14,' you know? So we've actually been able to add guys early on, because there's a lot of cuts that if it was a 55-man roster, 56-man roster, a lot of those guys wouldn't be at those early workouts near the cutdown. But even just today we had a workout, and you always look for tricks. It's like, in personnel, a lot of times a guy that has a no-frills look to him or is maybe even a bad body type, but you put on the film and he can play, sometimes you can late in the year be able to hit on a football player like that, just because he doesn't pass the eye test. And there's a lot of teams that will just kill a guy when he walks in the door because he doesn't pass the eyeball test. So you can get a good football player sometimes even late, just because you just defer to the film and you just do it with as much discipline as you can. Because I'll get turned off by a guy, but I always remember my roots, and it's got to come back to how he plays on the film."**