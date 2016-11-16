 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

Grigson On Colts' First Half, Andrew Luck, College Scouting & More

Intro: Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson on Tuesday joined 1070 The Fan’s Dan Dakich, who asked a variety of questions about the Colts’ first half, quarterback Andrew Luck, the offensive line, college scouting and much more.

Nov 16, 2016 at 01:54 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/article-images/2017/misc/walker-headshot.jpg
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

1023_grigson-titans-exit-ap_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS — When Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson is on with 1070 The Fan's Dan Dakich, the only guarantee is that you're in for an interesting next 15 to 20 minutes.

Grigson and Dakich had their latest conversation on Tuesday, and between Dakich's stories about Bob Knight and Grigson saying he's striving to "Presidential" was a solid back-and-forth about many Colts-related topics, such as the roller coaster first half of the season, quarterback Andrew Luck's play against the lofty expectations, the team's offensive line, the GM's approach to in-person college scouting and much more.

Grigson also was asked if he regretted making a comment last month to Fox Sports Radio, in which he said, "We have a defense that is work in progress … When you pay Andrew what we did, it's going to take some time to build on the other side of the ball."

Some took the comment at a slight at Luck and his NFL record $140 million contract, but to Grigson, he was "just stating the obvious," he told Dakich on Tuesday.

"And then they take a snippet, and they turn it into something ridiculous. Andrew knows I will never say anything negative about him," Grigson said. "But it's not just him. It's (Anthony) Castonzo, T.Y. (Hilton), Dwayne (Allen) — I mean, we re-signed a bunch of guys to big deals, and it puts you in a different financial environment than you were before. It's no different than when other elite quarterbacks have been re-signed. Their whole kind of structure and how they are able to do things in free agency and so forth, and how they spend, is going to be changed. I was just stating the obvious, and I don't back off that."

Here's the entire Grigson-Dakich conversation from Tuesday:We're nine games in. What are your thoughts?
Grigson: "Well, I'll tell you what: every year is a big learning experience. It has been for me, that's for darn sure. You know, Chuck (Pagano) and I both in our fifth year have learned a lot along the way; have battled a lot of adversity. I think this year, depth is something that you can never have enough of, especially at the skill positions, you know, starting out the year like we did with all the inactives that were unhealthy scratches. You're just trying to piece together some guys that you can put out there and try to win with that have only been in our building for a short time. Those are hard lessons to learn, but if there's only so many of those guys, I think we've done OK with the guys we've brought in. The mistakes have killed us. We finally had as close to a mistake-free game as possible. We would've loved to have that happen earlier, but it's where we are. You know, we have no one to blame but ourselves for the mishaps and the missed opportunities, because they were definitely there."How frustrating — you're not playing, you're not coaching, you were a player — how frustrating is it to sit up there and watch some of the mistakes, the mental mistakes, the guys are making at different times? I mean, are you a 'Keep it inside' guy? Or are you a 'Pound on the window' guy? What are you?
Grigson: "I'm not going to lie. I've gotten better, and as Jim Irsay would say, 'Become more Presidential.' But I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I'm passionate about the game, I'm passionate about my job. When I see something happen out there that, you know, we get a big 40-yard gain and then you get called back for holding — you're going to have those things, but when it's repeated, you know, that's frustrating. Of course you do your best to keep it in, because I can't do anything; I can't go out there and do anything. It's up to the players. The coaches can't go out there and do anything for them, either. It's up to them. So, yeah, it gets frustrating and you lose your cool once in a while, 'cause that's human nature, and that's just how, I think, both Chuck and I are wired that way. You know, we don't hold back much when it comes to those things."People are like, 'Oh, be professional,' but being professional in sports, at least, is being who you are, and sometimes it comes out in a way that others don't like it. But, hell, it's sports — it's not church.
Grigson: "No, and that's the thing. I think a perspective that outside an NFL building or even a Division 1 basketball, in your case, I think the perspective for someone that's not been in this type of arena, as competitive as it is and all the expectations and demands — I mean, it's going to be a cauldron, of sorts, of emotion, and some guys handle it better than others. Some guys can be just as ticked off as you and be flat-liners and just be Steady Eddie, you know? And that's commendable. But, I don't know — I think it's a game of emotion, it's a game of passion, and … I'm really unchanged. That's just how I am from since I've been a kid."…Let me go into a couple things: where are you at with Andrew Luck's play so far?
Grigson: "It's getting better. I think he's getting better every week. He's really — you know, he's your franchise quarterback, obviously, and all the demands and expectations that come with those things. And then let's be honest: I mean, the contract. I mean, it is what it is. Every team that signs a franchise quarterback to their new deal, things change. And he's interesting in the fact that he really doesn't skirt anything. He does something ill-advised, he will beat his critics at the podium to the question. … He wants to be coached hard, he wants to be told that he's screwing up or not doing right, because he wants to be great. And he's someone I never worry about, but again, you still gotta coach him like you coach the other guys, and you still have to have expectations, and you gotta challenge him just like you challenge the 53rd man on the roster. It's no different."You have brought guys in — the (Rashaan) Melvin kid playing in the back, Frankie Williams and different guys. How do you go about — I've had people asking me this; I've had five different questions on this, so I'm gonna ask the question — how do you go about finding a guy this time of year? What's the process for getting somebody, getting them in? What's the timeline, and then getting them on the active roster or the practice squad?
Grigson: "This time of year it gets more and more difficult, and it gets to be more of a challenge. Like, those first couple weeks, I'll even be out on our Tuesday workouts where we have a slew of guys in, and I usually by Wednesday of that week will have that ironed out. You know, when I first got here when the bullets were flying and I was green as grass, it was sometimes Saturday that we were booking travel for a Tuesday workout. Now it's a lot more streamlined; learned a lot. But at the workouts, I'll even remind the coaches, like, 'Hey guys, this crop that you're looking at right now working out? Not gonna look like this come Week 14,' you know? So we've actually been able to add guys early on, because there's a lot of cuts that if it was a 55-man roster, 56-man roster, a lot of those guys wouldn't be at those early workouts near the cutdown. But even just today we had a workout, and you always look for tricks. It's like, in personnel, a lot of times a guy that has a no-frills look to him or is maybe even a bad body type, but you put on the film and he can play, sometimes you can late in the year be able to hit on a football player like that, just because he doesn't pass the eye test. And there's a lot of teams that will just kill a guy when he walks in the door because he doesn't pass the eyeball test. So you can get a good football player sometimes even late, just because you just defer to the film and you just do it with as much discipline as you can. Because I'll get turned off by a guy, but I always remember my roots, and it's got to come back to how he plays on the film."**

Do you regret saying, I think it was to Jim Rome or Dan Patrick — first, you shouldn't be on those shows, only this one; but that's a different story — but do you regret saying that money spent to Luck cost us building the defense. Do you regret saying that?* Grigson: "You know, I'll say this: it's just the same kind of, like, fire-aim-ready media world that we live in. I mean, it's ridiculous. And it's like, it was, to me, I was just stating the obvious, and then they take a snippet, and they turn it into something ridiculous. Andrew knows I will never say anything negative about him…"…Did you have to talk to Andrew after that? Grigson: "No. Heck no. No. That's *Days Of Our Lives-type stuff. But the thing about it is, I was just stating the obvious. Like any other program that — and I didn't choose my words politically correct enough, I guess. If I didn't say his name, no one would say anything, but they would have to intimate that I mean him. But it's not just him. It's (Anthony) Castonzo, T.Y. (Hilton), Dwayne (Allen) — I mean, we re-signed a bunch of guys to big deals, and it puts you in a different financial environment than you were before. It's no different than when other elite quarterbacks have been re-signed. Their whole kind of structure and how they are able to do things in free agency and so forth, and how they spend, is going to be changed. I was just stating the obvious, and I don't back off that."…How much are you involved right now — or do you, or maybe you don't — do you go to college campuses right now? Do you go watch college football games now in college? Grigson: "Right now is when I'll start going out more. You know, this has been such a different season, like trying to find our sea legs, I've been so focused on, internally, this roster and the challenge with just getting able bodies out there to be part of that 46-man group each week, I just felt like I couldn't take myself away or my focus off. And in the past, you know, I always thought I was going to be a general manager that was out every week still scouting, because that was my roots, I mean, and I can't get away from that. But at the same time, it seems like every time I went out, either there would be someone that would come on the wire that could maybe improve us, and if I'm in a film room a thousand miles away, it's silly for me to leave what I'm doing there and figure out a player on my iPad and see if we should claim them, and then call Chuck and then try to work all that out. So I felt like I just needed to streamline it, go to a handful to a dozen schools a year, and do that. But it only comes usually about the midway point like it is now, because you only get so many games — like, you don't want to go out early, because you're only going to be able to watch junior film. And then if you go out in September, you're only going to be able to see them play against teams that aren't of the same quality of opponent; if you're going to SEC games, they're going to play lesser opponents and things like that. So really now is the time that I'll get more active going to games, and I always do go out, and I'll go on college visits, but it's not as much as I thought I would've done in this job."…Do you feel when you're gone that you could be missing something? Grigson: "It eats at me … I feel like I probably (have) missed a handful of practices since I've been here, and it's just I hate not just feeling the essence of a practice or a vibe of a practice or how a young player that maybe we just signed off a workout that's on the practice squad, you know, I like looking and seeing how guys are coming. I like looking to see who's practicing hard, who's not jogging back from the huddle. Just little things. It's like an OCD-type thing. I think, maybe. That's something that I just really, really need to see."**

Colts @ Packers 2016 - HIGHLIGHTS

Game highlights from the Colts win over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

No Title
1 / 225
No Title
2 / 225
No Title
3 / 225
No Title
4 / 225
No Title
5 / 225
No Title
6 / 225
No Title
7 / 225
No Title
8 / 225
No Title
9 / 225
No Title
10 / 225
No Title
11 / 225
No Title
12 / 225
No Title
13 / 225
No Title
14 / 225
No Title
15 / 225
No Title
16 / 225
No Title
17 / 225
No Title
18 / 225
No Title
19 / 225
No Title
20 / 225
No Title
21 / 225
No Title
22 / 225
No Title
23 / 225
No Title
24 / 225
No Title
25 / 225
No Title
26 / 225
No Title
27 / 225
No Title
28 / 225
No Title
29 / 225
No Title
30 / 225
No Title
31 / 225
No Title
32 / 225
No Title
33 / 225
No Title
34 / 225
No Title
35 / 225
No Title
36 / 225
No Title
37 / 225
No Title
38 / 225
No Title
39 / 225
No Title
40 / 225
No Title
41 / 225
No Title
42 / 225
No Title
43 / 225
No Title
44 / 225
No Title
45 / 225
No Title
46 / 225
No Title
47 / 225
No Title
48 / 225
No Title
49 / 225
No Title
50 / 225
No Title
51 / 225
No Title
52 / 225
No Title
53 / 225
No Title
54 / 225
No Title
55 / 225
No Title
56 / 225
No Title
57 / 225
No Title
58 / 225
No Title
59 / 225
No Title
60 / 225
No Title
61 / 225
No Title
62 / 225
No Title
63 / 225
No Title
64 / 225
No Title
65 / 225
No Title
66 / 225
No Title
67 / 225
No Title
68 / 225
No Title
69 / 225
No Title
70 / 225
No Title
71 / 225
No Title
72 / 225
No Title
73 / 225
No Title
74 / 225
No Title
75 / 225
No Title
76 / 225
No Title
77 / 225
No Title
78 / 225
No Title
79 / 225
No Title
80 / 225
No Title
81 / 225
No Title
82 / 225
No Title
83 / 225
No Title
84 / 225
No Title
85 / 225
No Title
86 / 225
No Title
87 / 225
No Title
88 / 225
No Title
89 / 225
No Title
90 / 225
No Title
91 / 225
No Title
92 / 225
No Title
93 / 225
No Title
94 / 225
No Title
95 / 225
No Title
96 / 225
No Title
97 / 225
No Title
98 / 225
No Title
99 / 225
No Title
100 / 225
No Title
101 / 225
No Title
102 / 225
No Title
103 / 225
No Title
104 / 225
No Title
105 / 225
No Title
106 / 225
No Title
107 / 225
No Title
108 / 225
No Title
109 / 225
No Title
110 / 225
No Title
111 / 225
No Title
112 / 225
No Title
113 / 225
No Title
114 / 225
No Title
115 / 225
No Title
116 / 225
No Title
117 / 225
No Title
118 / 225
No Title
119 / 225
No Title
120 / 225
No Title
121 / 225
No Title
122 / 225
No Title
123 / 225
No Title
124 / 225
No Title
125 / 225
No Title
126 / 225
No Title
127 / 225
No Title
128 / 225
No Title
129 / 225
No Title
130 / 225
No Title
131 / 225
No Title
132 / 225
No Title
133 / 225
No Title
134 / 225
No Title
135 / 225
No Title
136 / 225
No Title
137 / 225
No Title
138 / 225
No Title
139 / 225
No Title
140 / 225
No Title
141 / 225
No Title
142 / 225
No Title
143 / 225
No Title
144 / 225
No Title
145 / 225
No Title
146 / 225
No Title
147 / 225
No Title
148 / 225
No Title
149 / 225
No Title
150 / 225
No Title
151 / 225
No Title
152 / 225
No Title
153 / 225
No Title
154 / 225
No Title
155 / 225
No Title
156 / 225
No Title
157 / 225
No Title
158 / 225
No Title
159 / 225
No Title
160 / 225
No Title
161 / 225
No Title
162 / 225
No Title
163 / 225
No Title
164 / 225
No Title
165 / 225
No Title
166 / 225
No Title
167 / 225
No Title
168 / 225
No Title
169 / 225
No Title
170 / 225
No Title
171 / 225
No Title
172 / 225
No Title
173 / 225
No Title
174 / 225
No Title
175 / 225
No Title
176 / 225
No Title
177 / 225
No Title
178 / 225
No Title
179 / 225
No Title
180 / 225
No Title
181 / 225
No Title
182 / 225
No Title
183 / 225
No Title
184 / 225
No Title
185 / 225
No Title
186 / 225
No Title
187 / 225
No Title
188 / 225
No Title
189 / 225
No Title
190 / 225
No Title
191 / 225
No Title
192 / 225
No Title
193 / 225
No Title
194 / 225
No Title
195 / 225
No Title
196 / 225
No Title
197 / 225
No Title
198 / 225
No Title
199 / 225
No Title
200 / 225
No Title
201 / 225
No Title
202 / 225
No Title
203 / 225
No Title
204 / 225
No Title
205 / 225
No Title
206 / 225
No Title
207 / 225
No Title
208 / 225
No Title
209 / 225
No Title
210 / 225
No Title
211 / 225
No Title
212 / 225
No Title
213 / 225
No Title
214 / 225
No Title
215 / 225
No Title
216 / 225
No Title
217 / 225
No Title
218 / 225
No Title
219 / 225
No Title
220 / 225
No Title
221 / 225
No Title
222 / 225
No Title
223 / 225
No Title
224 / 225
No Title
225 / 225
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

…Fan's perspective; the optimist fan says, 'Man, I think the Colts turned the corner with the performance against Green Bay.' From an internal perspective, what are your feelings on that?** Grigson: "I don't think you could say that. I think that what it did for us was, after such a tough game — and such a bad game — against Kansas City at home, we bounced back. And that's something that Chuck has always been able to do since he's been here; we've always been able to bounce back from a really bad loss. And our backs couldn't have been more backed against the wall going into Lambeau. And the way that that game came together, it was great in a lot of ways, because it's something you can build off of; it's something you can gain confidence from. I could definitely feel that. I mean, I feel like we gained confidence from that game. And regardless of how many games we were in, whether it was against Denver, or whether it was out in London — this has been a different year, and regardless of being in those games, that (Packers) game felt different. It felt different before the game — and you've been in this thing; you've been in sports — you just knows when it feels different. And I'm hoping that that feeling and that what we put together, it catches a little bit of fire. Because you need to have purpose when you go out and play, and there's something intangible about that, and I felt like we had that before the game in warmups — just the way even the linemen were cracking their pads with the D-linemen pregame — it just, it was good. And sometimes you're wrong with that assessment. But I think that we have to continue to eliminate those things that kept us out of finishing games early on, because our record could be vastly different. But it's where we're at, and the one, I think, comforting thing when you look at the league is, who are the contenders? I mean, it's every time I look up, someone else is 3-4 or 4-5 — there's a very small group of true contenders out there. And the second half of the season is where you have to put the pedal to the metal and find ways to get better, and you have to find ways to tweak your roster, you've got to have some creativity with how you use players to mask some of your weaknesses, and that's my job to press all those buttons and try to put us in the best position to win so that the coaches have everything they need with what we have right now. So I think it was a good thing, but again, it was one game."You comfortable with the offensive line? Grigson: "Definitely. I just think that, of course the guys have to be consistent; guys have to be consistent and play well week-to-week. We can't have a roller coaster ride of performances with that group. That group has to be sound and cohesive. You know, we've got a lot of young players playing up front, and it's great to see the (Joe) Haeg's of the world and (Ryan) Kelly. It's been tough not having (Jack) Mewhort in there, because he's playing as well as anyone on that line, as well as Kelly. So it'd be nice to be able to have guys in there for a handful of weeks to see where we could really go with that group — and I personally, really since I've been here, really you just see out of your periphery, you see with the run game, just the way we're executing and blocking things up, it just looks different. I feel like the arrow was definitely up in our run game. That's something that I'm kind of excited about moving forward."You concerned about Castonzo? Grigson: "Well, I mean, heck, he's been up and down, but the talent's there, and I know the will is there. And he had a heck of a game in Green Bay, so he's got to build off of that. And Anthony, Anthony is a super harsh critic on himself; he's just got to go out there and play football and not worry about anything else. And he did last week, so I just hope he keeps doing it — and that's what we pay him to do."Yeah, I mean, like you talked about with Luck, he should be a guy you don't have to worry about, right? Or as left tackle, you've always got to worry? Grigson: "In this league, in this league, you never just don't worry, but I think Anthony knows. He's someone that you don't have to even tell, I mean, he's someone that knows the level he needs to play at, and for for us to be successful, he's got to be consistent. I mean, that's just the facts. He knows that."Why have you been (doing) more media this year? Why have you done more media? I've seen you everywhere. You've got the show here — it's really good 'cause you're very good at it 'cause you're very honest — but is that a conscience thing you've made a decision to do?
Grigson: "You know what? I've just have been more open this year, because like I said, I've learned lessons along the way, and I feel like if you have an opportunity to give an opinion or your point of view, if you just stay quiet or in a corner, then people could start making up a bunch of B.S. about you, they could start labeling you a certain way and they could start saying things for you, which isn't the case. So when they asked me here to do a show, before I've been like, 'Nah, it'll take away time from what I'm doing,' and so forth. I think you were the only person I've ever talked to in four years. And it's something I thought, 'You know, I'll try something different,' because obviously last year, there's time where I wish I would've said something, because there was a lot of lies and a lot of baloney out there that I should've refuted because it wasn't right."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Julian Blackmon returns to Colts focusing on continuity, improvement and health in 2024

Blackmon, who set several career highs in 2023, re-signed with the Colts on Tuesday. 
news

2024 Colts Schedule Tracker: Live Updates

Keep track of all updates to the 2024 NFL schedule, including early announcements, international games & more!
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 8 update

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back with just two and a half weeks separating us from the Chicago Bears going on the clock in Detroit. 
news

Former Colts cornerback Vontae Davis dies

Davis was 35 years old. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 1, as pro days wind down

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back as the next stage of the pre-draft process – college pro days – nears its end. 
news

Why Colts head coach Shane Steichen is 'super excited' for what Anthony Richardson can do in Year 2

While Anthony Richardson played in only four games as a rookie, he showed head coach Shane Steichen plenty of things to build on as he enters his second season with the Colts. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 25, one month out

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back exactly one month from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. 
news

With contract extension, Colts LB Zaire Franklin has chance to deepen remarkable legacy in Indianapolis

Franklin is a four-time team captain, the Colts' single-season tackles leader and was the club's Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2023. 
news

Colts Productions to debut new 'Behind the Colts' series

The first episode of "Behind the Colts," an exclusive and unique series taking you inside the personalities and events that make up the Colts, will debut on Wednesday, March 20 with a profile of head coach Shane Steichen. 
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: March 18, after first wave of NFL free agency

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back following a massive week of roster building across the league in free agency. 
news

Raekwon Davis excited for opportunity to do unsung dirty work on Colts' defensive line

Davis, who signed as a free agent on Friday, brings four years of run-stuffing experience to the Colts' defensive line. 
news

The Colts want 'reliable' players around Anthony Richardson. Michael Pittman Jr. is already that, and could be more in 2024 and beyond

The Colts will look to Michael Pittman Jr. as not only a focal point in their offense, but as a key presence in the development of quarterback Anthony Richardson. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising