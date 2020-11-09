Colts vs. Packers Nov. 22 Game Time Moved

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL today announced that the Week 11 Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers game time on Nov. 22 has been moved to 4:25 p.m. ET.
Single-game tickets to this game are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. For all ticket information, visit Colts.com/tickets.
The Colts will host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for this game. Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.