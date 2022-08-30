Colts Acquire LB Grant Stuard In Trade With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts on Tuesday acquired linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

The 23-year-old Stuard appeared in all 17 regular season games and both of the Buccaneers' playoff games as a rookie in 2021. He was a four-phase special teams contributor for Tampa Bay last year, contributing on the Buccaneers' kickoff return, kickoff coverage, punt return and punt coverage units.

Stuard's 351 total special teams snaps in the regular season and postseason were the third-most on the Buccaneers; his 11 special teams tackles led the team. He also forced a fumble on an Atlanta Falcons punt return Week 13.

Stuard played 26 snaps on defense as a rookie, totaling five tackles.

The 5-foot-11, 230 pound Stuard joined the Buccaneers as the No. 259 and final pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played his college ball at Houston, where he totaled 191 tackles and 16 1/2 tackles for a loss over four seasons.