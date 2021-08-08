Colts Sign TE Graham Adomitis, Waived-Injured WR Gary Jennings

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Graham Adomitis and waived-injured wide receiver Gary Jennings. If Jennings clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Adomitis, 6-4, 255 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2021 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis but was not signed. He played in 37 career games at Princeton from 2015-19 and compiled 37 receptions for 288 yards and six touchdowns. Adomitis earned First Team All-Ivy League honors in 2018 and was an Honorable Mention All-Ivy League choice in 2017.