Colts Sign TE Graham Adomitis, Waived-Injured WR Gary Jennings

The Colts made two roster moves before Sunday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 

Aug 08, 2021 at 09:30 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
08.08roster move 1080x1920

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Graham Adomitis and waived-injured wide receiver Gary Jennings. If Jennings clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Adomitis, 6-4, 255 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2021 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis but was not signed. He played in 37 career games at Princeton from 2015-19 and compiled 37 receptions for 288 yards and six touchdowns. Adomitis earned First Team All-Ivy League honors in 2018 and was an Honorable Mention All-Ivy League choice in 2017.

Jennings, 6-1, 215 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis to a reserve/future contract on January 6, 2021. He has played in one career game in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020), Miami Dolphins (2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2019). Jennings was originally selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Related Content

news

Colts Sign LB Darius Leonard To Contract Extension

The Colts announced a contract extension for the two-time first-team All Pro linebacker on Sunday. 
news

Colts Activate Xavier Rhodes, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Julién Davenport From Reserve/COVID-19 List; Waive Rolan Milligan, Jalen Morton; Place J.J. Nelson On Injured Reserve

The Colts made a number of roster moves before Friday's training camp practice at Grand Park. 
news

Colts Activate CB T.J. Carrie From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The eight-year NFL veteran is entering his second season with the Colts. 
news

Colts Sign QB Brett Hundley, DT Joey Ivie

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agents quarterback Brett Hundley and defensive tackle Joey Ivie.
news

Colts Place Tackle Julién Davenport On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed tackle Julién Davenport on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Sign Cornerback Holton Hill

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent cornerback Holton Hill.
news

Colts Sign Defensive End Damontre Moore

The 28-year-old Moore has 11 sacks in 66 career games. 
news

Colts Sign Right Tackle Braden Smith To Contract Extension

The Colts and the 2018 second-round pick agreed to a contract extension on Wednesday 
news

Colts Place T.J. Carrie, Al-Quadin Muhammad And Xavier Rhodes On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts today placed cornerback T.J. Carrie, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and cornerback Xavier Rhodes on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Colts Place Eric Fisher On Active/PUP List, Dayo Odeyingbo On Active/NFI, Rob Windsor On IR

The Colts placed left tackle Eric Fisher on the Active/Physically Unable to Preform list, defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo on the Active/Non-Football Injury list and defensive tackle Rob Windsor on injured reserve on Sunday. 
news

Colts Sign Draft Picks Kylen Granson, Sam Ehlinger

The Colts' entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now under contract. 
FanDuel Fan Pass

FanDuel Fan Pass

We've partnered with FanDuel Sportsbook to launch the first-ever Colts FanDuel Fan Pass, featuring two packs of four exciting regular season home matchups and $100 in FanDuel sports betting credit included!

Learn More
Advertising