Colts Sign TE Graham Adomitis, Waived-Injured WR Gary Jennings

Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent tight end Graham Adomitis and waived-injured wide receiver Gary Jennings. If Jennings clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.
Adomitis, 6-4, 255 pounds, participated in the Colts' 2021 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis but was not signed. He played in 37 career games at Princeton from 2015-19 and compiled 37 receptions for 288 yards and six touchdowns. Adomitis earned First Team All-Ivy League honors in 2018 and was an Honorable Mention All-Ivy League choice in 2017.
Jennings, 6-1, 215 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis to a reserve/future contract on January 6, 2021. He has played in one career game in his time with the Buffalo Bills (2020), Baltimore Ravens (2020), Miami Dolphins (2019) and Seattle Seahawks (2019). Jennings was originally selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.