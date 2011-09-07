Colts Community Relations

INDIANAPOLIS – What do you get when you combine a Colts-style pep rally with a community volunteer fair and the kickoff of United Way's annual campaign?

Organizers of the new Colts Go Blue for United Way Day hope the answer is record-breaking giving and volunteering to help those who need it most in Central Indiana. That's the goal of the free public event scheduled for Fri., Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

United Way of Central Indiana will announce its 2011 fundraising goal, recognize strong early campaigns at local companies and reveal special Colts prizes as incentives to spur giving, including a trip to Super Bowl XLVI here in Indianapolis!

Forty-five United Way agencies will also be set up to provide information about area needs and enlist volunteers to help improve the community. It's part of United Way's focus on engaging people to LIVE UNITED by making it easy for them to GIVE, ADVOCATE and VOLUNTEER.

Live music by Dave and Rae, $5 box lunches from Applebee's, free Indianapolis Colts schedule posters, autographs from Colts Alumni players, the chance to see Colts Cheerleaders and the Vince Lombardi trophy are on the schedule.

For more than 35 years, the NFL and United Way have been working together to strengthen communities. This rally celebrates the long partnership and invites the whole community to get involved to make it a winning season for both the Indianapolis Colts and United Way.

WHO: United Way of Central Indiana's volunteers, Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders and fans, mascots Blue and Buddy the Bear and anyone who wants to enjoy the festivities during lunch time.

WHEN: Fri., Sept. 9, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Speakers and announcements at 12:05 p.m.

WHERE: Monument Circle, Indianapolis

WHAT: United Way of Central Indiana will announce its 2011 fundraising goal and celebrate strong early campaigns (Pacesetters) at local companies.

Indianapolis Colts will announce special prize incentives for giving, including a trip to Super Bowl XLVI here in Indianapolis.

* *45 United Way agencies will provide volunteer information about area needs and volunteer opportunities to help others.

