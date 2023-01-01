LIVE BLOG, Colts vs. Giants, Week 17
The Colts are taking on the New York Giants Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. Follow along with writer JJ Stankevitz from New Jersey for updates all game long.
Jan 01, 2023 at 03:55 PM
The Colts lost, 38-10, to the playoff-bound New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
The Colts previously ruled out wide receiver Ashton Dulin (concussion), tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) for Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium.
Here's everything you need to know before the Colts kick off on New Year's Day at 1 p.m. against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday made the announcement on Friday.
Raimann has faced a gauntlet of productive, experienced edge rushers during his rookie season, and has shown signs of progress through it.
The Colts Mailbag returns for Week 17 with questions on what the 2023 NFL Draft quarterback class looks like, the future of the Colts' tight end position and what was behind Nick Foles being sacked seven times on Monday Night Football.
Haack is in his sixth year in the NFL and first with the Colts.
The Colts made the roster moves on Wednesday.
The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 17 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Check it out below: