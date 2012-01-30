GETTING THEIR MAN

Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and General Manager Ryan Grigson conducted a nine-day, eight-candidate search for the new Indianapolis head coach. The search was thorough and included talented candidates. When Baltimore Defensive Coordinator Chuck Pagano interviewed last Tuesday, Irsay may have had a pleasant flashback. It was the same such feeling he had about two weeks ago when he named Grigson. Again, he just knew.

Jan 29, 2012 at 10:10 PM

INDIANAPOLIS – When Owner and CEO Jim Irsay and new General Manager Ryan Grigson decided a few days ago to take a new direction with the team's head coaching decision, a nine-day process started that included interviews with eight candidates.

When Irsay tabbed Grigson on January 11 for his new post, Irsay sensed something different that made Grigson stand out.  His choice was easy.

When Chuck Pagano interviewed last Tuesday just hours after Baltimore dropped a last-minute, heart-breaking game at New England in the AFC Championship game, Irsay encountered a pleasant recurrence of déjà vu.

"He came into it with his soul, with his heart," said Irsay.  "He came into it with the type of passion that we are looking for.  (We) couldn't be more excited."

Irsay said the decision when hiring Grigson was an intuitive one, but that Grigson's intelligence, perception, toughness, awareness and teamwork attitude made him the evident choice among other solid candidates.  He felt the same way about Pagano during the process.

"No question about it.  I think I saw the magic there," said Irsay.  "The thing that I've always seen with head coaches, the great ones, is obviously leadership and the component where players really want to play for them.  They are ready to run through the brick wall, to run through the tunnel and take the field and really want to play for them.  Ted Marchibroda was that way and Tony Dungy, so many great coaches. 

"His (Pagano's) passion, his intelligence, all those things (were evident).  He's intense and emotional.  Having in-depth conversations, I also realized he's very composed and up for the large task of being that leader at the highest level.  That's something to me that's all there with him.  I think you can see the passion and those sort of things and the energy. 

"Clearly, he understands the aspect of the leadership position of a head coach in terms of composure and (other) things as well, too."

Grigson was a key component in the process, too.  During his 13 years in the league, nine of which included playoff appearances, Grigson, like Irsay, compiled short lists of people who impressed him along the way.  Grigson had an interest in Pagano a year ago when he was with Philadelphia, but Baltimore promoted him from a position coach to being the defensive coordinator.  A year later, Grigson tried again.  He joined Irsay in liking what he saw from Pagano right off the bat.

"Right from the minute he stepped in the room, like Jim (Irsay) said, he has things that you can't fake," said Grigson.  "He has true leadership.  He's a leader of men.  His style transcends age in this league, from 12-year veterans to rookies.  That is something that is special."  

Some people are natural in their abilities.  It is a gift that can be used to motivate people to produce.  Grigson firmly states Pagano has that natural touch.

"The way he communicates and motivates are things that you can't fake or teach," said Grigson.  "There are things that are innate and there are things that are part of your core and your being.  He has played an impressive, physical brand of football and been very successful dating far back into the early parts of his career at the (University of Miami).  He has a great football background.  It is in his family.  It is in his blood and like all of us, he loves the game."

The process happened quickly for Irsay and Grigson because of their previous knowledge of Pagano through the years.  The three-hour interview last Tuesday was followed up by one additional fact-checking phone call.  Everything clicked, and Irsay and Grigson had their man.

"After reviewing all the candidates, we decided to call Chuck and have one more conversation with him on a couple of points that I wanted to go over with him that Ryan (Grigson) and I had discussed.  Then (we) offered him the job," said Irsay.  "He was quite taken aback.  He was like, 'Really, can I call my wife.'  I said, 'Sure, go ahead and call her just call me back in a couple of hours.'  He called back all fired up and said, 'Let's hunt!' 

"It was unfortunate we knew we were putting him through a real tough, emotional process of coming off that loss (AFC Championship), getting in here so quickly, going through the interview, flying back and then being presented with such an opportunity.  I said to Ryan, 'Well, what do you think?  Do you think he's too emotionally burned out?  Is he going to be too overwhelmed?  Is he just going to want sit back and say he's become one of those coaches who likes to get their names out there, but who's not ready to take it and next year go out there and take it or something?'  He (Grigson) said, 'No, he's a tough (guy).  He'll take it.'  Sure enough, he was right."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Race And Tiebreakers, Bill Belichick, Patriots, Kenny Moore II 

With the Colts finally reaching the bye week, fans had questions for this week's mailbag on the AFC Playoff picture, what to expect from Bill Belichick and the Patriots and Kenny Moore II's nomination for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 
news

By The Numbers: Colts 31, Texans 0 (2021 Week 13)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 13 game of the 2021 season against the Houston Texans. 
news

Colts' Defense Sets Tone, Posts First Road Shutout In Almost Three Decades

The Indianapolis Colts' defense was the tone-setter in Sunday's Week 13 victory over the Houston Texans, forcing turnovers on Houston's first two possessions and earning the Colts' first road shutout in 29 years.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 13

As the Colts head to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 13?
news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 13 Game vs. Houston Texans

The Colts released their Week 13 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South clash against the Houston Texans. Check it out below:
news

NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

This no-fee offer is available for 12 hours only today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET
news

By The Numbers: Buccaneers 38, Colts 31 (2021 Week 12)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 12 game of the 2021 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Robert Mathis 'Humbled, Honored' Upon Being Inducted Into Colts' Ring Of Honor

Legendary Indianapolis Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis — the NFL's all-time leader in strip sacks, and the Colts' all-time leader in sacks — on Sunday was formally inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor at halftime of Indy's Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Limited Offer: $500 Off 2022 Season Tickets!

Colts Fans! Now through December 26, get $500 off your season tickets with our new promotion in partnership with Caesars Sportsbook.

LEARN MORE
Advertising