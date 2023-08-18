Colts sign WR James Washington, place DE Genard Avery on injured reserve, waive-injured WR Malik Turner

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver James Washington and placed defensive end Genard Avery on the Injured Reserve list. The team also waived-injured wide receiver Malik Turner. If Turner clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve list.

Washington, 5-11, 213 pounds, has played in 62 career games (25 starts) in his time with the New Orleans Saints (2023), New York Giants (2022), Dallas Cowboys (2022) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2018-21). He has compiled 114 receptions for 1,629 yards (14.3 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. Washington has also registered two carries for 13 yards. He has appeared in two postseason contests and has caught seven passes for 109 yards (15.6 avg.) and one touchdown. Washington was originally selected by the Steelers in the second round (60th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State. In 2022, he spent time on the Giants practice squad. Prior to New York, Washington saw action in two games for the Cowboys before being placed on the team's Injured Reserve list.

Avery, 6-0, 250 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on June 1, 2023. He has played in 62 career games (17 starts) in his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2022), Philadelphia Eagles (2019-21) and Cleveland Browns (2018-19). Avery has compiled 100 tackles (61 solo), 12.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, five passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and six special teams stops. He has also appeared in one postseason contest and has registered one tackle.