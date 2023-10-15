Gardner Minshew, Colts fall to Jaguars in Week 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Colts were not able to wrestle control of the AFC South away from the defending division champions, falling, 37-20, on Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Gardner Minshew, starting at quarterback with Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, threw three interceptions and lost a fumble as the Colts failed to reach the end zone on Sunday. The Jaguars turned Minshew's first three turnovers into 17 points, while the Colts managed two Matt Gay field goals in the first half.

The loss was the Colts' ninth consecutive road defeat to the Jaguars, who improved to 4-2 and swept the season series.