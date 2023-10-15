Gardner Minshew, Colts fall to Jaguars in Week 6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Colts were not able to wrestle control of the AFC South away from the defending division champions, falling, 37-20, on Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Gardner Minshew, starting at quarterback with Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, threw three interceptions and lost a fumble as the Colts failed to reach the end zone on Sunday. The Jaguars turned Minshew's first three turnovers into 17 points, while the Colts managed two Matt Gay field goals in the first half.
The loss was the Colts' ninth consecutive road defeat to the Jaguars, who improved to 4-2 and swept the season series.
Turnovers separated the game in the first half, as the Jaguars turned a Josh Allen strip-sack of Minshew into a touchdown in the first quarter and an Andre Cisco interception of Minshew in the second quarter into a touchdown, too. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence efficiently completed 11 of 14 passes over the first 30 minutes, while running back Travis Etienne Jr. scored two of the Jaguars' three first-half touchdowns.
After a promising 16-play, 65-yard drive to open the game – which ended with a chip shot Gay field goal – the Colts' offense was not able to establish itself on the ground. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss combined for 29 yards on eight carries in the first half, and as the Jaguars' lead swelled the Colts' comeback efforts were focused on Minshew's arm.
Moss, though, found the end zone midway through the fourth quarter – his fourth touchdown of the season, tying a career high. He and Taylor finished the game with 40 yards on 15 carries (2.7 yards/attempt).
Minshew did connect with wide receiver Josh Downs for the rookie's first career touchdown early in the fourth quarter, which netted the Colts their first touchdown of the game. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. also logged the sixth 100-yard game of his career.
Rookie JuJu Brents, too, recorded his first career interception in the fourth quarter. Following Brents' pick, Minshew was intercepted in the end zone by cornerback Darious Williams on a fourth-and-five heave toward Pittman Jr. It was his third interception of the game, marking the first time in his five-year career he was picked off three times in a game.
Minshew's 55 pass attempts were also a career high. He finished with 33 completions on those 55 attempts for 329 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions and a passer rating of 60.3.
Wide receiver Alec Pierce exited the game in the second half with a shoulder injury.
View in-game highlights from the Colts matchup versus the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 15.