Game Recap

Presented by

Gardner Minshew, Colts fall to Jaguars in Week 6

The loss dropped the Colts to 3-3 a third of the way through the 2023 season. 

Oct 15, 2023 at 04:07 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Jags vs. Colts W6

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Colts were not able to wrestle control of the AFC South away from the defending division champions, falling, 37-20, on Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Gardner Minshew, starting at quarterback with Anthony Richardson on injured reserve, threw three interceptions and lost a fumble as the Colts failed to reach the end zone on Sunday. The Jaguars turned Minshew's first three turnovers into 17 points, while the Colts managed two Matt Gay field goals in the first half.

The loss was the Colts' ninth consecutive road defeat to the Jaguars, who improved to 4-2 and swept the season series.

Turnovers separated the game in the first half, as the Jaguars turned a Josh Allen strip-sack of Minshew into a touchdown in the first quarter and an Andre Cisco interception of Minshew in the second quarter into a touchdown, too. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence efficiently completed 11 of 14 passes over the first 30 minutes, while running back Travis Etienne Jr. scored two of the Jaguars' three first-half touchdowns.

After a promising 16-play, 65-yard drive to open the game – which ended with a chip shot Gay field goal – the Colts' offense was not able to establish itself on the ground. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss combined for 29 yards on eight carries in the first half, and as the Jaguars' lead swelled the Colts' comeback efforts were focused on Minshew's arm.

Moss, though, found the end zone midway through the fourth quarter – his fourth touchdown of the season, tying a career high. He and Taylor finished the game with 40 yards on 15 carries (2.7 yards/attempt).

Minshew did connect with wide receiver Josh Downs for the rookie's first career touchdown early in the fourth quarter, which netted the Colts their first touchdown of the game. Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. also logged the sixth 100-yard game of his career.

Rookie JuJu Brents, too, recorded his first career interception in the fourth quarter. Following Brents' pick, Minshew was intercepted in the end zone by cornerback Darious Williams on a fourth-and-five heave toward Pittman Jr. It was his third interception of the game, marking the first time in his five-year career he was picked off three times in a game.

Minshew's 55 pass attempts were also a career high. He finished with 33 completions on those 55 attempts for 329 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions and a passer rating of 60.3.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce exited the game in the second half with a shoulder injury.

Game Photos: Colts at Jaguars, Week 6

View in-game highlights from the Colts matchup versus the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on October 15.

2023 In-game Gallery-101523-JAX
1 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1001
2 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1002
3 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1003
4 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1004
5 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1005
6 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1006
7 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1007
8 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1008
9 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1009
10 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1010
11 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1011
12 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1012
13 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1013
14 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1014
15 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1015
16 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1016
17 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1017
18 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1018
19 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1019
20 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1020
21 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1021
22 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1022
23 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1023
24 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1024
25 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1025
26 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1026
27 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1027
28 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1028
29 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1029
30 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1030
31 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1031
32 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1032
33 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1033
34 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1034
35 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1035
36 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1036
37 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1037
38 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1038
39 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1039
40 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1040
41 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1041
42 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1042
43 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1043
44 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1044
45 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1045
46 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1046
47 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1047
48 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1048
49 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1049
50 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1050
51 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1051
52 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1052
53 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1053
54 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1054
55 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1055
56 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1056
57 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1057
58 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1058
59 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1059
60 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1060
61 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1061
62 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1062
63 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1063
64 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1064
65 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1065
66 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1066
67 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1067
68 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1068
69 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1069
70 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1070
71 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1071
72 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1072
73 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1073
74 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1074
75 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1075
76 / 77
2023_1015_JAX_In Game_1076
77 / 77
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Colts end seven-game home losing streak with 23-16 win over Tennessee Titans

The Titans had beaten the Colts in their previous five games.
news

Colts are unable to complete comeback bid and fall to Rams in overtime

The Colts are now 2-2 after their 29-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Matt Gay connects on four 50+ yard field goals as Colts top Ravens in overtime

Gardner Minshew started his first game for the Colts with Anthony Richardson (concussion) out for Week 3. 
news

Gardner Minshew, Zack Moss lead Colts past Texans after Anthony Richardson exits with concussion

Richardson rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter before he entered the concussion protocol early in the second quarter; Minshew completed 83 percent of his passes while Moss averaged 4.9 yards per rush in their 2023 Colts debuts. 
news

Anthony Richardson, Colts' starting offense plays entire first half in win over Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts' first-team offense played 33 snaps over the first and second quarters in Thursday night's preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field. 
news

No matter his role, Gardner Minshew proving his value to Colts on and off the field

Minshew started Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears and completed 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown. 
news

Anthony Richardson debuts as Colts fall to Bills in 2023 preseason opener 

Richardson completed seven of 12 passes for 67 yards with an interception with the Colts' first-team offense in his first preseason game in the NFL. 
news

Colts Finish 2022 Season Disappointed With Close Loss To Houston Texans

The Colts lost, 32-21, to the Houston Texans in Week 18 and ended the 2022 season on a seven-game losing streak. 
news

Colts Digest Sixth Straight Defeat, Final Opportunities In 2022 Season After Week 17 Loss To New York Giants

The Colts lost, 38-10, to the playoff-bound New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. 
news

Turnovers, Third Downs Sink Nick Foles, Colts In Week 16 Loss To Los Angeles Chargers

Foles threw three interceptions and the Colts went 0-for-10 on third down in Monday night's loss to the Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

String Of Missed Opportunities Cost Colts As Vikings Complete Historic Comeback

After leading 33-0 at halftime, the Colts fell to the Vikings in what wound up being the biggest comeback in NFL history. 
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising