5 Colts Things Learned, Week 5: Gardner Minshew delivers again, Josh Downs shines, O-line and D-line win the line of scrimmage vs. Titans

1. Gardner Minshew kept things on track and made plays – again.

The Colts were averaging 7.6 yards per play when Anthony Richardson exited Sunday's game with a shoulder injury (Richardson is being evaluated for an AC joint injury and will miss "some time," head coach Shane Steichen said Monday). Gardner Minshew tagged in and the offense didn't see a significant dropoff, averaging 6.9 yards per play the rest of the game.

For reference, the Colts' highest yards per play average in Weeks 1-4 was 6.3. It came in Week 2 which, of course, is the other game in which Minshew tagged in for an injured Richardson after a scorching start by the Colts' offense.

Minshew completed 11 of 14 passes for 155 yards and didn't turn the ball over while posting a passer rating of 112.8 against the Titans. The Colts are now 3-0 when Minshew has played significant snaps this season; he's 57/83 (69 percent) for 553 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 95.1 so far in 2023.

And when head coach Shane Steichen was asked after the game if he thought Minshew was the best backup quarterback in the NFL, he responded: "Yeah, to me he is."

"He's an elite processor of the game, and when you've got a guy that can process the game quickly and make quick decisions," Steichen said. "He's really good, he's accurate, he knows where to go with the football at the right time and the right place, and he's been awesome for us."

Minshew's accuracy and knowledge of where to go with the ball at the right place and at the right time shined on the Colts' lengthy fourth quarter drive Sunday.

Facing a third-and-six at the Titans' 45-yard line with about three minutes left, the Titans sent a seven-man pressure with both linebackers and cornerback Elijah Molden blitzing; the Colts had a six-man protection set, meaning Minshew would have to throw hot against a free rusher.

Minshew stood in the pocket and quickly got the ball out on time to wide receiver Alec Pierce, who snagged the pass for a 10-yard gain. He got rid of the ball in two seconds, per Pro Football Focus; a tenth of a second later, Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry thumped Minshew to the ground.

The conversion earned the Colts a fresh set of downs and kept the clock moving, forcing Titans head coach Mike Vrabel to start burning timeouts. So consider the stakes here: If that pass goes incomplete, or Minshew is sacked, the Colts give the ball back to the Titans holding a four-point lead – but Tennessee has about 2:45 and all three of their timeouts plus the two-minute warning to generate a go-ahead touchdown.

Instead, the completion kept the Colts' drive going, and when Matt Gay connected on a 28-yard field goal, the Titans were out of timeouts and had just over a minute to score only a game-tying touchdown.

"Just to see the leverage of the defense and the blitz they were being there – seeing it and getting back to Alec on that, and Alec making a huge play, just seeing the leverage of the corner knowing that he could get that ball out quick to him and get that completion, it was huge," Steichen said. "Tremendous, tremendous play in the game."

Critical plays like that third-and-6 one, where he's is able to diagnose a defense and know where to throw the ball despite not taking first-team practice reps during the week, tell you all you need to know about why the Colts value Minshew so highly.