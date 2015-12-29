GAME RELEASE: Tennessee at Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Tennessee Titans in the Week 17 regular season finale. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 42nd all-time meeting between the teams in the regular season, with the Colts holding a 28-13 advantage. Indianapolis defeated Tennessee, 35-33, in a Week 3 matchup in Nashville earlier this season.

Last week, the Colts defeated the Dolphins in Miami, 18-12.

The Colts registered their first points of the game in the first quarter when defensive tackle T.Y. McGill sacked Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the end zone for a safety. On the ensuing possession, running back Frank Gore scored on a 37-yard run to give the Colts an 8-0 lead.

Miami scored its first points on a touchdown run in the second quarter to chip away at the deficit. On the ensuing Colts drive, Gore (15 carries for 85 yards) registered his second touchdown on an 11-yard run.

After the Dolphins connected on a field goal in the third quarter, Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri made a 38-yard attempt to increase the Colts lead to 18-9. The field goal was Vinatieri's 500th for his career.