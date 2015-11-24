GAME RELEASE: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time since 2007. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 13th all-time meeting between the teams in the regular season, with the Colts holding a 7-5 advantage. The last matchup came on October 3, 2011 in Tampa Bay when the Buccaneers defeated the Colts, 24-17.

Last week, the Colts traveled to Atlanta and beat the Falcons, 24-21.

Quarterback Matt Hasselbeck extended his record this season to 3-0 as a starter after completing 23-of-32 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for an 84.5 passer rating.

The Falcons held a 21-7 advantage with 9:38 left in the third quarter. After running back Ahmad Bradshaw caught his second touchdown pass of the game, linebacker D'Qwell Jackson intercepted Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan deep in Falcons territory and returned the ball six yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 21-21 with 10:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Indianapolis held Atlanta scoreless in the final frame and kicker Adam Vinatieri connected on a 43-yard field goal with 0:52 left. Ryan attempted a hail mary pass at the end of regulation but was intercepted by tight end Coby Fleener to seal the victory for the Colts.