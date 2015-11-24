GAME RELEASE: Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

Colts host Buccaneers for first time since 2007

Nov 24, 2015 at 06:43 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

bradshaw-ahmad-02.jpg

The Indianapolis Colts will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time since 2007. Game time is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The contest will mark the 13th all-time meeting between the teams in the regular season, with the Colts holding a 7-5 advantage. The last matchup came on October 3, 2011 in Tampa Bay when the Buccaneers defeated the Colts, 24-17.

Last week, the Colts traveled to Atlanta and beat the Falcons, 24-21.

Quarterback Matt Hasselbeck extended his record this season to 3-0 as a starter after completing 23-of-32 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for an 84.5 passer rating.

The Falcons held a 21-7 advantage with 9:38 left in the third quarter. After running back Ahmad Bradshaw caught his second touchdown pass of the game, linebacker D'Qwell Jackson intercepted Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan deep in Falcons territory and returned the ball six yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 21-21 with 10:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Indianapolis held Atlanta scoreless in the final frame and kicker Adam Vinatieri connected on a 43-yard field goal with 0:52 left. Ryan attempted a hail mary pass at the end of regulation but was intercepted by tight end Coby Fleener to seal the victory for the Colts.

Following Sunday's game, the Colts will travel to Pittsburgh for an NBC Sunday Night Football matchup with the Steelers on December 6.

READ THE FULL RELEASE

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC Playoff Picture, Eric Fisher

The Colts host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a Week 10 AFC South clash on Sunday. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 10 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's AFC South matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts 2022 Season Tickets On Sale Today

Colts fans, join the team's Season Ticket Member family for the 2022 season and beyond!
news

By The Numbers: Colts 45, Jets 30 (2021 Week 9)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 9 game of the 2021 season against the New York Jets. 
news

Big-Man Score! Danny Pinter Sneaks Into End Zone For First-Career Touchdown

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Danny Pinter, a tight end his first two years at Ball State University, hauled in a two-yard touchdown pass from Carson Wentz in the third quarter of Thursday night's 45-30 Colts victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

Colts Run Wild With Record-Breaking Effort In Primetime Win Over Jets

The Indianapolis Colts ran the ball 30 times for 260 yards and a franchise single-game record 8.7 yards-per-carry average in their 45-30 Week 9 victory over the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Jets, Week 9

As the Colts host their first primetime home game since 2017 tonight against the New York Jets, which players could help your fantasy team get a head start on Week 9?
news

Colts Mailbag: Frank Reich's Fourth Down Decision, Mike Strachan's Status

The Colts host the New York Jets in primetime on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium to kick off Week 9. Check out what questions fans had ahead of the game in this week's Colts Mailbag. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 9 Game vs. New York Jets

The Colts released their Week 9 unofficial depth chart ahead of Thursday's primetime matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

'Blue Out Week' Is Here!

The Indianapolis Colts this week will celebrate "Blue Out Week" leading up to a primetime matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.  
news

Michael Pittman Jr.'s Big-Play Ability On Display Once Again For Colts

Second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. logged single-game career-highs in receptions (10) and receiving touchdowns (two) Sunday in the Indianapolis Colts' overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. His last five games represents the third-best October receiving performance in Colts franchise history.
news

By The Numbers: Titans 34, Colts 31 (2021 Week 8)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 8 game of the 2021 season against the Tennessee Titans.
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising