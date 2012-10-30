GAME RELEASE: INDIANAPOLIS VS. MIAMI

](http://careyindiana.com/)

The Indianapolis Colts (4-3) will try to win their third straight game on Sunday when they take on the Miami Dolphins (4-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Last week, the Colts took down the Titans 19-13 in overtime. The win marked the team's first road victory since the 2010 campaign and first divisional win of the year.

With the game tied at 13 as overtime began, QB-Andrew Luck engineered a nine-play, 80-yard drive in 4:49 to lead the Colts to victory. RB-Donald Brown rushed for 39 yards on the final drive, including a long of 19 yards. WR-Reggie Wayne caught a crucial pass on third-and-eight for a 20-yard gain, bringing the Colts to the Titans' 16-yard line. Two plays later, RB-Vick Ballard caught a pass from Luck and ran it 16 yards into the end zone for the game-winning score, culminating with a diving barrel roll to reach the ball past the

goal line.

The Dolphins also improved to 4-3 last week with a 30-9 divisional win over the New York Jets. Miami forced two turnovers and the team saw big contributions on special teams throughout the game. Early in the game, Dolphins S-Jimmy Wilson blocked a Robert Malone punt and DE Olivier Vernon recovered it in the end zone. On the next drive, the Dolphins were able to start on the Jets' 32-yard line and extend their lead to 17-0 after CB-Nolan Carroll forced a fumble on Jets QB-Mark Sanchez and DT-Paul Soliai recovered the football.