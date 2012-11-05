 Skip to main content
Indianapolis Colts
Advertising

GAME RELEASE: INDIANAPOLIS VS. JACKSONVILLE

Colts look to even series against Jacksonville.

Nov 05, 2012 at 07:42 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

wayne-02.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

The Indianapolis Colts (5-3) will go for their fourth consecutive victory when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) at EverBank Field on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.

Last week, the Colts overcame the Miami Dolphins, 23-20. QBAndrew Luck had a career day, as he completed 30-of-48 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns for a 105.6 quarterback rating. His 433 yards set a new NFL record for passing yards by a rookie quarterback in a single game. He also earned his fourth career 300-yard passing game, tying him with Peyton Manning for the most by a rookie in NFL history. Wide receivers Donnie Avery and T.Y. Hilton each finished the day with over 100 yards receiving, marking each player's second 100-yard receiving game of the season. WR-Reggie Wayne scored his 76th career touchdown and passed Edgerrin James for third on the franchise's all-time touchdowns list.

Last week, the Jaguars lost their fifth straight game by falling to the Detroit Lions, 31-14. The Jaguars were unable to stop the Lions running game as Mikel LeShoure found the end zone a career-high three times and finished the day with 70 yards rushing. QB-Blaine Gabbert completed 27-of-38 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for an 81.0 rating. WR-Laurent Robinson led the Jaguars in receiving with six catches for 41 yards.

To read the full release, click here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

TUNE IN: Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen at the 2024 NFL Combine, Wednesday, February 28

General manager Chris Ballard's press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app, @Colts on X and the Colts Facebook page. Head coach Shane Steichen's press conference has been postponed.
news

Colts announce 2024 coaching staff

The Colts hired four new staff members for 2024: Assistant defensive backs coach Justin Hamilton, director of sports performance Mike Minnis, defensive line coach Charlie Partridge and passing game coordinator Alex Tanney.
news

Colts 2024 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 26, before NFL Combine

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of expert predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back for 2024 ahead of the NFL Combine kicking off in Indianapolis this week. 
news

The NFL franchise tag, explained

The NFL's window for teams to use the franchise tag opened Tuesday and runs through March 5. 
news

Black History Month: From his Ring of Honor career to current role, Bill Brooks is a Colts lifer

Brooks played seven seasons for the Colts and was the team's first Ring of Honor inductee in 1998. He now serves as a team ambassador and content producer for the Colts' radio programming and Colts Audio Network. 
news

Colts Director of Sports Performance Rusty Jones retires

Jones, a pioneer in the strength and conditioning field, spent six seasons as the Colts' director of sports performance as part of a nearly four-decade NFL career. 
news

Robert Mathis on Dwight Freeney's Hall of Fame career: 'The man has earned it'

Mathis discussed what made Freeney great and told stories from "Bring The Heat Boulevard" in Friday's episode of Overtime on the Colts Audio Network. You can watch the interview below or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts. 
news

Colts great Dwight Freeney named to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Freeney, who spent 2002-2012 with the Colts, totaled 125 1/2 career sacks – which is 18th in NFL history. 
news

Reggie Wayne not elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Wayne, one of the most productive wide receivers in NFL regular season and postseason history, was not elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the fifth consecutive year as a finalist. 
news

Peyton Manning to help coach 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Indianapolis

Manning will be an assistant coach for Shannon Sharpe's celebrity team. 
news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 
news

Colts enter 2024 free agency, draft knowing how to build around Anthony Richardson

The Colts will re-shape their roster between mid-March and the end of April feeling like they know what Anthony Richardson needs to succeed in Year 2 as their starting quarterback. 
2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

2024 Season Tickets - Now Available!

Season Tickets for the 2024 Season are available now! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Explore 3D Seat Viewer
Advertising