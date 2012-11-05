GAME RELEASE: INDIANAPOLIS VS. JACKSONVILLE

](http://careyindiana.com/)

The Indianapolis Colts (5-3) will go for their fourth consecutive victory when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7) at EverBank Field on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.

Last week, the Colts overcame the Miami Dolphins, 23-20. QBAndrew Luck had a career day, as he completed 30-of-48 passes for 433 yards and two touchdowns for a 105.6 quarterback rating. His 433 yards set a new NFL record for passing yards by a rookie quarterback in a single game. He also earned his fourth career 300-yard passing game, tying him with Peyton Manning for the most by a rookie in NFL history. Wide receivers Donnie Avery and T.Y. Hilton each finished the day with over 100 yards receiving, marking each player's second 100-yard receiving game of the season. WR-Reggie Wayne scored his 76th career touchdown and passed Edgerrin James for third on the franchise's all-time touchdowns list.

Last week, the Jaguars lost their fifth straight game by falling to the Detroit Lions, 31-14. The Jaguars were unable to stop the Lions running game as Mikel LeShoure found the end zone a career-high three times and finished the day with 70 yards rushing. QB-Blaine Gabbert completed 27-of-38 passes for 220 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for an 81.0 rating. WR-Laurent Robinson led the Jaguars in receiving with six catches for 41 yards.