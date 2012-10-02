GAME RELEASE: INDIANAPOLIS VS. GREEN BAY

](http://careyindiana.com/)

The Colts (1-2) will take on the visiting Green Bay Packers (2-2) after coming off the earliest bye week in the NFL this season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Colts will be playing for their head coach, Chuck Pagano, on Sunday after hearing the news earlier in the week that he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia and would not be able to return to the sidelines for a significant duration.

The Colts do not expect to miss a beat in Pagano's absence though. Offensive coordinator/interim head coach Bruce Arians will lead the team through this transition. Arians has a strong familiarity with Pagano's ways, having competed against him for several years as the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh while Pagano led the Ravens defense in Baltimore.

The Packers evened their record last week with a close 28-27 win over the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to victory completing 31-of-41 passes for 319 yards and four touchdowns for a 119.9 quarterback rating. Jordy Nelson led the receiving corps with 93 yards and touchdown, while James Jones added two touchdowns of his own in the game.