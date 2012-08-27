GAME RELEASE: INDIANAPOLIS VS. CINCINNATI

The Colts fell to the Washington Reskins by a 30-17 margin in a preseason Week 3 contest at FedExField. Indianapolis tied the score at 7-7 in the second quarter when quarterback Andrew Luck hit wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on a 31-yard touchdown pass. The Redskins regained the lead with 16 unanswered points, which included two touchdowns and a safety. The Colts tallied 10 points in the final stanza on an Adam Vinatieri field goal and a Darren Evans touchdown run, but a comeback fell short in the preseason road finale. Wide receiver Griff Whalen led the team in receiving with eight receptions for 66 yards, while wide receiver Donnie Avery caught six passes for 38 yards in his Colts debut. Luck and Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III became the first rookie quarterback duo selected No. 1 and 2 in the NFL Draft to meet in a preseason game since 1999 (Philadelphia's Donovan McNabb vs. Cleveland's Tim Couch).