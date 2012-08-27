GAME RELEASE: INDIANAPOLIS VS. CINCINNATI

Colts conclude preseason with home contest against Cincinnati

Aug 27, 2012 at 02:15 AM
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

Separated by approximately 112 miles across Interstate 74, the teams will meet in the preseason for the 12th consecutive year. The Bengals currently hold a 13-7 preseason advantage in 20 meetings.

The Colts fell to the Washington Reskins by a 30-17 margin in a preseason Week 3 contest at FedExField. Indianapolis tied the score at 7-7 in the second quarter when quarterback Andrew Luck hit wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on a 31-yard touchdown pass. The Redskins regained the lead with 16 unanswered points, which included two touchdowns and a safety. The Colts tallied 10 points in the final stanza on an Adam Vinatieri field goal and a Darren Evans touchdown run, but a comeback fell short in the preseason road finale. Wide receiver Griff Whalen led the team in receiving with eight receptions for 66 yards, while wide receiver Donnie Avery caught six passes for 38 yards in his Colts debut. Luck and Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III became the first rookie quarterback duo selected No. 1 and 2 in the NFL Draft to meet in a preseason game since 1999 (Philadelphia's Donovan McNabb vs. Cleveland's Tim Couch).

The Colts will open the 2012 regular season campaign with a road meeting against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 9. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. EST.

To read the full press release, click here.

