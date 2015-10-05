GAME RELEASE: Indianapolis at Houston

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston for their third consecutive AFC South game of the 2015 season. Game time is set for 8:25 p.m. on Thursday at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The matchup will mark the 27th all-time meeting between the teams in the regular season, with the Colts holding a 22-4 advantage. Indianapolis has won the last five contests against the Texans and owns a 9-4 overall record in Houston.

Last week, the Colts hosted and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 16-13.

Quarterback Matt Hasselbeck got the start and completed 30-of-47 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Coby Fleener led the team with nine receptions for 83 yards, including a two-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

The game was sent to overtime after Adam Vinatieri connected on his second field goal of the game in the fourth quarter. After the Jaguars missed a potential game-winning 48-yard field goal attempt, the Colts orchestrated a six play, 53-yard drive that resulted in a game-winning 27-yard field goal by Vinatieri.

Inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson led all defensive players with 17 tackles (10 solo) as the Colts defense held Jacksonville to 7-of-18 (39%) on third down.