GAME RELEASE: Indianapolis at Denver

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Denver to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Broncos. The game time is set for 4:25 p.m. at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The contest will mark the 23rd all-time meeting between the teams in the regular season, with the Broncos holding a 12-10 advantage. Indianapolis defeated Denver, 27-24, in their last matchup on Nov. 8, 2015 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last week, the Colts hosted the Detroit Lions in the 2016 regular season opener and fell, 39-35.

At the end of the first half, quarterback Andrew Luck (37-of-41 for 385 yards and four touchdowns) led the Colts offense on an eight play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut Indianapolis' deficit to 21-10 at halftime.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter as the score was 28-18 entering the final frame. The Colts were able to chip away with a touchdown and field goal before the Lions scored their fifth touchdown of the game to maintain a 34-28 lead.

With 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Luck completed a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Doyle to take the first lead of the game, 35-34, with 37 seconds left.