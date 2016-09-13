GAME RELEASE: Indianapolis at Denver

Colts travel to Denver to face reigning Super Bowl champs.

Sep 13, 2016 at 01:01 PM
The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Denver to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Broncos.  The game time is set for 4:25 p.m. at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The contest will mark the 23rd all-time meeting between the teams in the regular season, with the Broncos holding a 12-10 advantage. Indianapolis defeated Denver, 27-24, in their last matchup on Nov. 8, 2015 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Last week, the Colts hosted the Detroit Lions in the 2016 regular season opener and fell, 39-35.

At the end of the first half, quarterback Andrew Luck (37-of-41 for 385 yards and four touchdowns) led the Colts offense on an eight play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut Indianapolis' deficit to 21-10 at halftime.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter as the score was 28-18 entering the final frame. The Colts were able to chip away with a touchdown and field goal before the Lions scored their fifth touchdown of the game to maintain a 34-28 lead.

With 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Luck completed a six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Doyle to take the first lead of the game, 35-34, with 37 seconds left.

Detroit manufactured a five play, 50-yard drive to put them in position for a game-winning 43-yard field goal. The Lions would add a safety to seal the victory, 39-35.

