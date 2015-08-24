Game Preparation Enters For Colts Preseason Contest In St. Louis

Intro: Before the Colts head to St. Louis for their Saturday night preseason matchup, some game preparation will enter the scenario. What did Chuck Pagano and Anthony Castonzo have to say to the media on Monday?

Aug 24, 2015 at 01:45 PM
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts were back on the practice field Monday for a corrections period after analyzing the Bears tape.

Beginning Tuesday, the Colts will treat the rest of the week similar to regular season prep by hitting the practice field three straight days, with some game preparation sprinkled in.

What did Chuck Pagano and Anthony Castonzo share with the media on Monday?Chuck Pagano on Reggie Wayne agreeing to terms with the Patriots:

"It's obviously a great thing for Reggie and his family. We all know he wanted to play another year, so that's tremendous. Extremely happy for him. I'm sure everybody in this building, all his teammates, all the coaches, are excited for him. He's got another opportunity."

Bowen's Analysis: In March, the Colts made a business decision in deciding to not re-sign Reggie Wayne. On Monday, Wayne made a business decision of his own in joining the New England Patriots.

The NFL is a business and for some Colts fans that was difficult to grasp on Monday in now seeing No. 87 in a Patriots uniform. Chuck Pagano and Wayne are obviously extremely close so you would expect the Colts head coach to say the words he did on Monday. Just add another storyline to the Colts and Patriots meeting on October 18 in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chuck Pagano on how the preparation changes in Week Three of the preseason:

"Significant amount."

Bowen's Analysis: Some game planning will enter the prep for the Colts this week (for example: introduce personnel in all three phases), before the team plays their third preseason game in St. Louis on Saturday night.

What the Colts will see in getting ready for the Rams is a very impressive defensive front seven. Look for Colts starters to play into the third quarter on Saturday night, in what will likely be their final playing time until the regular season kicks off on September 13.Anthony Castonzo on the importance of this week's preseason matchup:

"This is the point where you start to kind of turn that corner, where you start really to become confident in yourself and your technique and you can do the same thing over and over again on the field and feel good about it and kind of get into a rhythm because you get two-plus quarters to play as a unit."

Bowen's Analysis: The offensive line is going to have plenty of eyes on them Saturday night when they run out there for work. The starting unit has continued to be healthy through the preseason with center Jonotthan Harrison seeing some first-team reps against Chicago.

Castonzo's test on Saturday in St. Louis comes from All-Pro defensive end Robert Quinn. The Rams are a 4-3 defense with five defensive linemen who were all chosen in the top half of the first round of their respective drafts.

