FUNDRAISING GOAL EXCEEDED FOR LEUKEMIA RESEARCH

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, November 11, the Indianapolis Colts Mascot, Blue, issued a challenge to the Colts Cheerleaders via Twitter - if he could raise $10,000 for leukemia research by November 25, one cheerleader would agree to have her head shaved in honor of Head Coach Chuck Pagano who is currently battling leukemia. Megan M. of the Colts Cheerleaders accepted that challenge and on Sunday, November 25, she will follow through by allowing Blue to shave her head during the 3rd quarter of the team's game against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Together, Blue and Megan raised $22,670 over the past two weeks for leukemia research at the IU Health Simon Cancer Center in Coach Pagano's honor.

The money was raised through online donations of $10,670 at www.colts.com/chuckstrong as well as several corporate contributions, including $2,000 from Ray's Trash, and a CHUCKSTRONG effort by Great Clips. For the past two weeks, Great Clips has given fans the opportunity to shave their heads for free at more than 60 Great Clips locations. For each fan who shaved their head, Great Clips donated $10 to Blue's CHUCKSTRONG Challenge. Eight hundred Colts fans shaved their heads through this promotion, raising $8,000. Great Clips donated an additional $2,000 to the effort, for a total donation of $10,000.

Donations are still being accepted online at www.colts.com/chuckstrong for leukemia research in Coach Pagano's honor. To view the video of Megan initially accepting Blue's Challenge visit www.colts.com or click here.