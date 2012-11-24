FUNDRAISING GOAL EXCEEDED FOR LEUKEMIA RESEARCH

Blue to shave head of Colts Cheerleader at November 25 game

Nov 24, 2012 at 10:28 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

blue-chuckstrong-a.jpg

[

2012-carey-250x250.jpg

](http://careyindiana.com/)

INDIANAPOLIS – On Sunday, November 11, the Indianapolis Colts Mascot, Blue, issued a challenge to the Colts Cheerleaders via Twitter - if he could raise $10,000 for leukemia research by November 25, one cheerleader would agree to have her head shaved in honor of Head Coach Chuck Pagano who is currently battling leukemia. Megan M. of the Colts Cheerleaders accepted that challenge and on Sunday, November 25, she will follow through by allowing Blue to shave her head during the 3rd quarter of the team's game against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium. Together, Blue and Megan raised $22,670 over the past two weeks for leukemia research at the IU Health Simon Cancer Center in Coach Pagano's honor.

The money was raised through online donations of $10,670 at www.colts.com/chuckstrong as well as several corporate contributions, including $2,000 from Ray's Trash, and a CHUCKSTRONG effort by Great Clips. For the past two weeks, Great Clips has given fans the opportunity to shave their heads for free at more than 60 Great Clips locations. For each fan who shaved their head, Great Clips donated $10 to Blue's CHUCKSTRONG Challenge. Eight hundred Colts fans shaved their heads through this promotion, raising $8,000. Great Clips donated an additional $2,000 to the effort, for a total donation of $10,000.

Donations are still being accepted online at www.colts.com/chuckstrong for leukemia research in Coach Pagano's honor. To view the video of Megan initially accepting Blue's Challenge visit www.colts.com or click here.

In total, more than $250,000 has been raised for leukemia research in Coach Pagano's honor through Blue's CHUCKSTRONG Challenge, CHUCKSTRONG t-shirt and wristband sales, as well as a gameday collection on October 21. T-shirts and wristbands are still available for $20 and $2, respectively, through www.coltsproshop.com and at both Colts Pro Shop locations in Downtown Indianapolis (Circle Centre Mall and Lucas Oil Stadium).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Special Teams

Bubba Ventrone's special teams units underwent, successfully, plenty of change in 2022.

news

Dwight Freeney, Reggie Wayne Not Elected To Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023

Wayne, who finished his career with 1,070 receptions and 14,345 receiving yards, will once again have to wait on taking his place in Canton, while Freeney fell short in his first year of eligibility.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Safeties

The Colts saw strong seasons from seventh-round rookie Rodney Thomas II and veteran Rodney McLeod Jr.

news

How 2 Colts Standouts Are Promoting Financial Literacy Through Foundations, Discussions, Education

Both linebacker Zaire Franklin Franklin and safety Rodney McLeod Jr. are looking to educate and empower youth into creating financial stability for themselves.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Cornerbacks

Stephon Gilmore had a hand – literally – in securing three of the Colts' four victories in 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Linebackers

Zaire Franklin set a franchise record for tackles as the Colts' linebacking corps played at a high level, even without All-Pro Shaquille Leonard for most of the season.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart again were a dominant duo on the interior of the Colts' defensive line, while Yannick Ngakoue led the team with 9 1/2 sacks in 2022.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: Feb. 6, Post-Senior Bowl

Mock Draft Monday, our weekly roundup of experts' predictions for who the Colts will take in the NFL Draft, is back after draft prep began in earnest last week with the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Check it out below.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Offensive Line

The Colts struggled to find continuity on their offensive line early in the season, but improved after settling on a starting five in the second half of 2022.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Tight Ends

Jelani Woods flashed his potential and built a strong foundation as a rookie with the Colts last season.

news

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Wide Receivers

While the Colts' passing offense lagged as a whole, there were some individual bright spots from Reggie Wayne's wide receivers in 2022.

news

Black History Month: Every Colts Player To Attend An HBCU

To celebrate the beginning of Black History Month, check out a list of every Colts player to attend one of the 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Our opponents are set! Secure the best seats & best benefits for next season, and be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more of the NFL's best opponents. Request more info or view our 3D Seat Viewer below!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising