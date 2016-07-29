Full Pads Make Their Debut At Colts Training Camp

Intro: The Colts wrapped up their third walk-through of the 2016 Training Camp on Friday morning and next up was media availability. What did Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck have to say at the third media session of Training Camp?

Jul 29, 2016 at 06:40 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/headshot-bowen-kevin.jpg
Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

PaganoPractice.jpg

ANDERSON, Ind. – We are one step closer to real football.

The Colts put on pads Friday afternoon for the first time this Training Camp, ahead of an off day on Saturday.

The on-the-field work will come this afternoon but around lunchtime each day, Colts.com will take a look at three interesting quotes from that morning's media sessions.

In today's media scrums, Chuck Pagano spoke on full pads being worn and the fundamental reset for Andrew Luck. The quarterback himself also met the media on Friday and he touched on Frank Gore's remarkable productivity.

Chuck Pagano on putting the full pads on Friday:

"We will find out a lot about our football team."

Bowen's Analysis:* *Better evaluations are coming for the guys in the trenches. With the pads coming Friday, and a preseason game less than 10 days away, the Colts should start to settle any lingering questions on both sides of the line.

Pagano says observing guys in pads allows coaches to see if offensive linemen can climb to the second level and maintain their athleticism. For the defense, can guys in the front seven shed blocks? Those are some of the questions that should begin to see answers, especially in the right guard competition and the overall depth of the defensive line group.

Chuck Pagano on Andrew Luck re-fining his fundamentals this offseason:

"When you tell (Luck), you do A, B, and C, and you're going to take your game to the next level, he's going to give everything he has to listen and submit to that coaching."

Bowen's Analysis: When Andrew Luck first met the media this offseason he talked about wanting to fine-tune his fundaments, from the base/up. With the help of new quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer, quarterback and position coach specified a few areas for improvement.

Luck pointed out an example of that on Friday. A new playbook means Luck has to "marry" his feet with certain drop backs and plays, leading through his progressions. Watching Luck in practice, you wouldn't notice anything too different mechanically, but there are some subtleties he's incorporated this offseason.

Andrew Luck on the way Frank Gore is still running at the age of 33:

"I think Frank defies all those stereotypes of an aging running back. He must have the fountain of youth down in south Florida when he visits.

"One, he works his butt off. It's not surprising that he's always in shape and ready to go and runs as hard as he does. The thing I admire so much about him is his consistency, knowledge of the game, and his pass protection skills. He's one of those guys that in 30 or 40 years I'll be able to tell kids and grandkids I got to play with Frank Gore."


Bowen's Analysis: Robert Mathis on defense. Frank Gore on offense. Those guys are defying logic into their 30s. Gore is 33 years old and as he put it Friday, 'If I felt different, I would quit the game.'

Gore has a Canton-like resume. He could really add to it in 2016, with a healthy skill group, plus an improved offensive line, offering more consistency in the run game. We've talked so much about the line protecting Andrew Luck this season, but let's not forget about their impact in opening up lanes for Gore.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 1 unofficial depth chart ahead of their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Shane Steichen will lean into 'hot hand' with Colts' running game to begin 2023 season

Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and potentially Zack Moss will form the Colts' running-back-by-committee approach in Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

10 Colts Things: What we learned about Shane Steichen, Anthony Richardson, Shaquille Leonard and more in 2023 training camp, preseason

The Colts will re-convene at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday for the first game week of the 2023 season. Before they do, though, he's what we learned over the last few weeks about the coaches and players who'll take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 10. 
news

Oak Park-River Forest High School to honor Colts' Dallis Flowers with jersey retirement

Flowers' No. 21 football jersey is only the second to be retired by the suburban Chicagoland school. 
news

Colts announce 7 team captains for 2023 season

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Thursday. 
news

Anthony Richardson's ability to avoid sacks comes into focus in Colts' preseason finale

Richardson avoided negative plays over his two quarters of action Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his penchant for staying on his feet could prove to be an important aspect of the Colts' offense in 2023. 
news

'He's just such an impact player:' Colts' defense boosted by DeForest Buckner's return to practice

Buckner, a 2020 first-team AP All-Pro and 2021 Pro Bowler, has 24 1/2 sacks since joining the Colts three seasons ago. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 3 game vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Colts released their preseason Week 3 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Check it out below:
news

Zaire Franklin set a Colts record in 2022. But his legacy – on and off the field – is just getting started.

Franklin over the last year and a half has poured himself into being a better player, a bigger community influence and a loving father. 
news

No matter his role, Gardner Minshew proving his value to Colts on and off the field

Minshew started Saturday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears and completed 13 of 15 passes for 107 yards with a touchdown. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for preseason Week 2 game vs. Chicago Bears

The Colts released their preseason Week 2 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game on Saturday against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:
news

Colts great Peyton Manning is now a professor at the University of Tennessee

Manning on Monday was appointed a professor of practice by the University of Tennessee's College of Communication and Information.
Advertising