Full Pads Make Their Debut At Colts Training Camp

"I think Frank defies all those stereotypes of an aging running back. He must have the fountain of youth down in south Florida when he visits.

"One, he works his butt off. It's not surprising that he's always in shape and ready to go and runs as hard as he does. The thing I admire so much about him is his consistency, knowledge of the game, and his pass protection skills. He's one of those guys that in 30 or 40 years I'll be able to tell kids and grandkids I got to play with Frank Gore."